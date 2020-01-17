India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Live Score: Hosts off to a cautious start as tourists opt to field in Rajkot

Rajkot, January 17: Indian cricket team would be looking to put up a better show as they take on Australia in the second one-day international at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday (January 17).

The Aaron Finch-led side would be aiming to subject India to their second defeat and claim the three-match series, with one game to spare.

The hosts were thrashed by 10 wickets in the opening ODI in Mumbai and trail 1-0 in the three-match series.

Winning the second ODI will be a big challenge for the Indian team for the series it at stake for them. Australia, who are in the supreme form of late across formats, have sent a clear message to the Indians that they are on a roll and taking them lightly will be a peril for the hosts.

Here are the live updates from the 2nd ODI:

Auto Refresh Feeds Rohit Sharma ends Kane Richardson's first over with a boundary. 7 runs came from that over as India reach 39/0 after 7 overs. Dropped! Tough Chance at gully for Steve Smith. Rohit Sharma was almost dismissed had Smith not stretched his hand completely. The ball hit just above the wrist of the fielder. Four! Brilliant cover drive from Rohit Sharma off Starc. That shot oozes class. After 4 overs, India reach 20/0. Four! Dhawan hits Cummins towards long-off and gets a boundary. Maiden over from Cummins. India - 0/0 after 1st over. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are in the middle to begin India's innings. Pat Cummins starts with the new ball for Australia. Long Wait ends! Manish Pandey played his last ODI game for India against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in September 2018. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah Kohli: We would've bowled first as well. But the good thing is that there's not much dew. It looks really nice and hard. If we put enough runs on the board, we have a good chance of defending. You will be beaten comprehensively by sides like Australia at the International level. It's about understanding what went wrong. We need to focus on the positives. We are going to be more brave than the last game, that's for sure. Couple of changes. One forced change; Rishabh is out with a concussion. KL will don the gloves and Manish comes in for Rishabh. Also, Saini replaces Shardul. Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa. Finch: We are going to bowl first. It looks like a beautiful wicket. They controlled their length really well. Same team for us. Toss Update: Australia have won the toss and have opted to field. Australia wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 2nd ODI against #TeamIndia.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VJk8YB30P7 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020 This is how the venue for the second ODI looks. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Cricket Stadium at Khandheri in Rajkot..#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9fhYOH4opg — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 17, 2020 Sunil Gavaskar inspects the pitch at Rajkot and has this to say: "It's such a beautiful pitch to bat on. There is a little bit of grass, but it's not going to matter at all." Hello and welcome to the live updates of the 2nd ODI in Rajkot. KS Bharat has been called as the back-up wicketkeeper. UPDATE - K S Bharat named back-up wicket-keeper for 2nd ODI.



Full details here - https://t.co/c9Pk84rkbM #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ulOi6aKnRg — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020