India vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Live Update: Kohli century gives hosts fighting total

Nagpur, March 5: Skipper Virat Kohli made his 40th ODI hundred, a classy 116, as India reached a competitive 250 in the second ODI against Australia here on Tuesday (March 5). India is taking on Australia in the second ODI with an eye on doubling the lead after winning the first match at Hyderabad a couple of days ago. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav propped up India after the top order folded for less than 100, stitching together a stand worth more than 100.

India will be hoping that they can go past the line with much less discomfort and here's MyKhel Live Update of the second India vs Australia ODI.

Auto Refresh Feeds Australia have gone past 100 in 20 overs. So far they are pretty fine despite to wickets Wicket No 2. Khawaja looped a catch to Kohli in the covers off Kedar Jadhav. 83/2 Aus are Wicket no 1: Kuldeep gets rid of Finch, trapped him leg before for 37. Oz are 83/1 Finch hammered Kuldeep over midwicket for a 6. Typical of Finch. Khawaja and Finch have added 69 runs in good time for the AuSSIES. Good beginnging Finch and Khwaja have done good so far, tacking Indian bowlers with confidence. Them tackling Kuldeep could be crucial here Have a little fun! See how Dhoni tries to dodge his fan. A footballer will be proud of his dribbling skills. Dhoni 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/37yINRR8ZG — Harami Launde (@HaramiLaunde) March 5, 2019 Finch and Khwaja are hanging in there. Couple of play-miss and couple of good-looking shots as well Australia begin chase of 251. Finch and Khawaja are opening for India and Shami is with new ball for India. Bumrah should be coming in very soon from the other end. That's it. India made 250 thanks to Kohli's patient 116. Can the bowlers defend? Cummins who has been impressive today, gets Kuldeep Yadav, who moved too much across the line to get bowled. Kohli departs for 116. He is furious with himself for finding the lone fielder at deep square leg -- Marcus Stoinis off Cummins. India are 248/8 Jadeja falls to Cummins for 21, a struggling stay comes to an end. India are 238/7 100 for Kohli. Top innings on a rather tough wicket. His 40th in ODI cricket to go along with 49 fifties. Batsman elite A mighty landmark for Sir Ravindra Jadeja third Indian to score 2000+ runs and claim 150+ wkts in ODIs after Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar!#IndvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 5, 2019 200 up for India in 38.4 overs. 11 overs remaining and lot depends here on Kohli, batting on 85. Jadeja could have been out there to Lyon, who beat him with a lovely off break. But Jadeja managed to drag his feet back to the crease before Alex Carey effected the stumping. Escaped. Only by just Dhoni out in the first ball. He wanted to cut Zampa but a thick edge was grabbed at first slip by Usman Khawaja. India are 171/6 Jadhav departs for 11 -- holed out to Aaron Finch at covers off Adam Zampa. India are 171/5. Dhoni will come in now. Kedar Jadhav has come at No 6, leaving Dhoni at No 7. Unfortunate as Vijay Shankar (46) is run out. He failed to reach crease as Zampa managed a touch on Kohli's straight drive. India are 156/4 A six by Shankar and 4 by Kohli as India search momentum in the last 20 overs. A run-a-ball 50-run partnership between Kohli and Shankar. Important this Kohli reaches 50 with a single off Coulter Nile. Top knock and he is getting big support here from Vijay Shankar, who so far has made 26 off 26 balls. 100 for India with Vijay Shankar smacking Coulter Nile for a 4 Kohli is purring here. A pull and cover drive off Adam Zampa for 4s. Wicket No 3: Rayudu has been trapped lbw by Lyon for 18 and India are 75/3. Nathan Lyon into attack and Kohli immediately gets boundary off him 50 up for India in the 14th over. Kohli and Rayudu are at the crease. After 10 overs India are 39/2-- lost openers Rohit and Dhawan. Maxwell beat Dhawan's downcoming bat and he was given out lbw after Aussies reviewed the original not out call. Spin from both ends now as leggie Adam Zampa has been introduced Spin from both ends now as leggie Adam Zampa has been introduced spin comes in the shape of Glenn Maxwell in the seventh over Dhawan extracts two boundaries off Cummins -- a pull and a square cut. After 5 overs, India are 24/1 A terrific straight punch from Kohli off Coulter Nile and that was followed it up with a cracking flick off legs for 4. Kohli is the new man while Dhawan made a good start whipping Coulter-Nile for a four off his pads Wicket No 1: Rohit, after negating 5 balls, went for an upper cut off Cummins and gave a simple catch to Adam Zampa at third man. India are 0/1. Pat Cummins begins for Australia while Rohit Sharma with the first strike. Dhwawan is the non-striker India are unchanged for this match in which they will bat first. But Australia have made two changes -- Nathan Lyon and Shaun Marsh are in for Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff Toss -- Australia have won the toss and they are bowling first. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at Nagpur. Can India make it 2-0 or will Australia hit back? We'll find out. Toss is some 20 minutes away.