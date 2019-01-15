India vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Live Update: Kohli's men eye series-levelling win

Adelaide, January 15: India will face Australia in the second ODI on Wednesday (January 15) with an aim to level the three-match series that they are now trailing 0-1 after the defeat in the first ODI at Sydney. But an unsettled team combination after the suspension of Hardik Pandya has put India in a quandary.

Along with it, the struggles of MS Dhoni with the bat too has given India a headache to solve and they will surely like some more runs from their heavy top order - Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu. Here's MyKhel's Live Updates of the second ODI.

Bhuvi is back for his second spell. He has been outstanding in his first, conceding just 1.8 runs per over. This is the time Australia made some runs at Sydney. India need to put break on them here. Siraj's ODI debut has not entirely gone right. He has given away 51 runs in 7 overs as the quick has not found the right length here. Australia lose 4th wicket. Handscomb could not drag his feet or bat back to crease while attempting a sweep of Jadeja and Dhoni does the rest. Australia are 134/4 50 for Shaun Marsh. 14th in ODIs, 4th vs India, and second in as many matches. This time he took 63 balls to reach 50. Marsh is a very fine limited over player. Aussies would need him today. Shaun Marsh has passed 50 on 19 occasions in ODI cricket. In games where he's done so, Australia have won 15 times. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 15, 2019 100 up for Australia in the 22nd over. Marsh and Handscomb are at crease Wicket No 3 for India. A fine pick and throw by Jadeja. Khawaja is short and Australia are 82/3 in the 19th over. A wicket that India were looking for. Jadeja comes in as the 5th bowler. India could well do with his control and of course some breakthroughs Marsh and Khawaja are having a little partnership here. Mind you, Marsh is a very different player in the white ball format. Those who watched IPLs in the early editions will remember his exploits. 50 up for Aussies in the 14th over. Marsh and Khawaja are at crease they will do good with a kick on from here The second PP block starts and spin straightaway in the shape of Kuldeep Yadav After 10 Power Play Overs Australia are 38/2. It was a brilliant burst from Shami and Bhuvi Siraj comes in for his first over in One-Day Internationals. Brilliant ball by Shami on a flat deck. A short ball from good length and it loomed big on Carey and Dhawan has no issues taking a simple catch. Australia are 26/2 as Carey departs for 18. That familiar problem for Finch - incoming delivery. An inside edge and rattled the stump. Brilliant work by Bhuvi though. Australia are 22/1. After 5 overs, Australia are 15/0. A cautious start against Bhuvi and Shami who have been largely good with their line and length. Bhuvneshwar opens the proceedings for India against Alex Carey and Aaron Finch. Some record this for a proud cricketing nation like Australia. Since Feb 2017 (in 2 years), Australia has managed to win just four ODI games out of 23

Beat

India - twice (at Bangalore & SCG)

South Africa and England - once each (both at Adelaide!)#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 15, 2019 The pitch looks flat as a national highway and there is a very short 56M boundary at square leg and rest assured we can see several shots targetting that area today. Playing XI: Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jason Behrendorff India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Australia are unchanged. While India have one change Siraj, who makes his ODI debut, comes in for Khaleel Ahmed. Australia won the toss and they will bat first. Welcome to the MyKhel Live Update of 2nd ODI between India and Australia. Can India win this amid all the distractions and level the series?