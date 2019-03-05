Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Live Update: Kohli's men look to double the lead

Live Blog
By

India look for a 2-0 lead against Australia
India look for a 2-0 lead against Australia

Nagpur, March 5: India will take on Australia in the second ODI here on Tuesday (March 5) with an eye on doubling the lead after winning the first match at Hyderabad a couple of days ago. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav propped up India after the top order folded for less than 100, stitching together a stand worth more than 100.

India will be hoping that they can go past the line with much less discomfort and here's MyKhel Live Update of the second India vs Australia ODI.

Auto Refresh Feeds
01:05 pm

India are unchanged for this match in which they will bat first. But Australia have made two changes -- Nathan Lyon and Shaun Marsh are in for Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff

01:02 pm

Toss -- Australia have won the toss and they are bowling first.

12:40 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at Nagpur. Can India make it 2-0 or will Australia hit back? We'll find out. Toss is some 20 minutes away.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 12:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue