India vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Live Update: Kohli's men look to double the lead

Nagpur, March 5: India will take on Australia in the second ODI here on Tuesday (March 5) with an eye on doubling the lead after winning the first match at Hyderabad a couple of days ago. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav propped up India after the top order folded for less than 100, stitching together a stand worth more than 100.

India will be hoping that they can go past the line with much less discomfort and here's MyKhel Live Update of the second India vs Australia ODI.

India are unchanged for this match in which they will bat first. But Australia have made two changes -- Nathan Lyon and Shaun Marsh are in for Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff Toss -- Australia have won the toss and they are bowling first. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at Nagpur. Can India make it 2-0 or will Australia hit back? We'll find out. Toss is some 20 minutes away.