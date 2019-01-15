India vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Live Update: Marsh powers Aussies to 298; India's task cut out

Adelaide, January 15: India will face Australia in the second ODI on Wednesday (January 15) with an aim to level the three-match series that they are now trailing 0-1 after the defeat in the first ODI at Sydney. But an unsettled team combination after the suspension of Hardik Pandya has put India in a quandary.

Shaun Marsh made a spledndid 131 as Australia made 298/9 to give India a tough chase. The highest total chased down at the Adelaide Oval is 303 by Sri Lanka in 1999. Here's MyKhel's Live Updates of the second ODI.

Rayudu finally throws it away. Timing had deserted him in this innings. Was throwing his bat around for some time, and was lucky on a number of occasions. He goes for 24 and India are 160/3. Dhoni the new man. Maxwell into bowling with his part-time off-spin. Indian batsmen have cleverly targetted Peter Siddle, below his best today. Rohit looked in fine touch, reminded of his silken stroke play at Sydney where he made a big hundred. But spoiled. It was as huge wicket. Rohit Sharma tried to pull Marcus Stoinis but only managed to top edge the ball to Handscomb at deep. India had reached 100 in the 18th over just before that dismissal. That was a sensational shot by Rohit off Lyon. Picked up the ball, hit through the line over mid-wicket. Timing was so good that it went some 4 rows behind. Australia had two fielders in the short midwicket position for Kohli. Australia are trying to take Kohli off the flick. Dhawan wanted to whack Behrendoff over extra cover but all he could manage was a skier to Usman Khawaja. He's gone for 32 and India are 49/1. Dhawan continues to be fluent. He is doing the bulk of scoring with Rohit playing the second fiddle. Chase of 299 begins for India with Rohit and Dhawan looking for give them a sound start. Lyon gets a 4 and 6 off the last over by Bhuvneshwar to help Australia post a healthy 298/9. India's task is cut out. Australia have lost four wickets in the space of 5 runs. Marsh, Maxwell, Jhye Richardson and Peter Siddle. Three to Bhuvneshwar and one to Shami. RUSH Marsh too departed in the same over of Bhuvi. He too did not get enough power behind the shot off a slow ball. Jadeja took a simple catch at long-off. Maxwell goes for 48. He wanted to send Bhuvi over long on but could not negotiate the slower ball. Karthik takes an easy catch. 283/6 Maxwell has been saved from a leg before by the DRS. The ball was missing the leg-stump by a couple of miles. Siraj misses his maiden ODI wicket. Australia are 234/5 in 43 overs. Marsh and Maxwell smashed two sixes off Kuldeep. They are looking for some gas pumping here. Marsh brings up his 7th ODI ton in 108 balls. A single off Kuldeep. Top knock and a Marsh getting 100 vs India has a tinge of nostalgia too. Australia bring up their 200 in 38.3 overs. Another 11 overs pending and it's a good platform for Aussies to march ahead. Wicket No 5: Australia are 189/5. Stoinis went for a pull against Shami and the under-edge was taken by Dhoni. It's a big blow for Aussies. Bhuvi is back for his second spell. He has been outstanding in his first, conceding just 1.8 runs per over. This is the time Australia made some runs at Sydney. India need to put break on them here. Siraj's ODI debut has not entirely gone right. He has given away 51 runs in 7 overs as the quick has not found the right length here. Australia lose 4th wicket. Handscomb could not drag his feet or bat back to crease while attempting a sweep of Jadeja and Dhoni does the rest. Australia are 134/4 50 for Shaun Marsh. 14th in ODIs, 4th vs India, and second in as many matches. This time he took 63 balls to reach 50. Marsh is a very fine limited over player. Aussies would need him today. Shaun Marsh has passed 50 on 19 occasions in ODI cricket. In games where he's done so, Australia have won 15 times. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 15, 2019 100 up for Australia in the 22nd over. Marsh and Handscomb are at crease Wicket No 3 for India. A fine pick and throw by Jadeja. Khawaja is short and Australia are 82/3 in the 19th over. A wicket that India were looking for. Jadeja comes in as the 5th bowler. India could well do with his control and of course some breakthroughs Marsh and Khawaja are having a little partnership here. Mind you, Marsh is a very different player in the white ball format. Those who watched IPLs in the early editions will remember his exploits. 50 up for Aussies in the 14th over. Marsh and Khawaja are at crease they will do good with a kick on from here The second PP block starts and spin straightaway in the shape of Kuldeep Yadav After 10 Power Play Overs Australia are 38/2. It was a brilliant burst from Shami and Bhuvi Siraj comes in for his first over in One-Day Internationals. Brilliant ball by Shami on a flat deck. A short ball from good length and it loomed big on Carey and Dhawan has no issues taking a simple catch. Australia are 26/2 as Carey departs for 18. That familiar problem for Finch - incoming delivery. An inside edge and rattled the stump. Brilliant work by Bhuvi though. Australia are 22/1. After 5 overs, Australia are 15/0. A cautious start against Bhuvi and Shami who have been largely good with their line and length. Bhuvneshwar opens the proceedings for India against Alex Carey and Aaron Finch. Some record this for a proud cricketing nation like Australia. Since Feb 2017 (in 2 years), Australia has managed to win just four ODI games out of 23

Beat

India - twice (at Bangalore & SCG)

South Africa and England - once each (both at Adelaide!)#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 15, 2019 The pitch looks flat as a national highway and there is a very short 56M boundary at square leg and rest assured we can see several shots targetting that area today. Playing XI: Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jason Behrendorff India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Australia are unchanged. While India have one change Siraj, who makes his ODI debut, comes in for Khaleel Ahmed. Australia won the toss and they will bat first. Welcome to the MyKhel Live Update of 2nd ODI between India and Australia. Can India win this amid all the distractions and level the series?