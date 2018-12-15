India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2: Live Update: India eye a better outing

Perth, December 15: Australia ended Day 1 with a competitive 277 for six considering the tricky nature of the pitch at the Optus Stadium here and the hosts will be eager to stretch their advantage on Day 2 of the second India vs Australia Test on Saturday (December 15). On their part, India will be eager to wrap this Australian innings before it is too late and chase a heftier total on this brute of a pitch.

Australia will be hoping for their tail to wag that bit longer and achieve a total that can put India under pressure and India will be hoping that their bowlers for once will come good against the tailenders. They have already conceded 40 runs to Tim Paine and Pat Cummins. Here's MyKhel's Day 2 Live Blog

Timbahhh! Rahul's stumps were rearranged by a ripper yorker from Hazlewood and India are 8/2 ...Kohli and Pujara in Second session of the day commences. Brace up for an intense one too LUNCH: But that won't taste good for India because they lost Vijay in the final ball before lunch - castled by Starc. India are 6/1 India open account through M Vijay -- a tucked 4 off Hazlewood KL Rahul and M Vijay are out in the middle for India and Starc will begin for Australia. AUSTRALIA ALL OUT for 326. Ishant elicits an edge from Hazlewood and Pant takes another smart catch. Over to Indian batsmen now! Wicket No 9: Starc went for an all mighty heave off Ishant, only to edge the ball to Pant. Aus 326/9 And another! Paine is trapped in front of the wicket. He took DRS but the ball was hitting the stumps. Australia are 313/8 Wicket No 7: Ripper from Umesh -- hitting the top of off-stump -- Cummins gone for 19 and Australia are 310/7 Australia added 29 runs in the first hour without losing a wicket. Cummins and Paine had luck in the form of some play and misses but the Indian bowlers too opted for back of length deliveries, making it easy for the Australians to leave Australia have gone past 300 while Paine and Cummins have brought up their 50 partnership for the seventh wicket in 109 balls. Paine and Cummins have been steady this morning while Ishant and Shami too have been steady without threatening, apart from couple of bouncers from the latter Shami and Ishant have opened the proceedings for India and for Aussies Paine and Cummins are at crease in the morning Welcome to MyKhel's Live Update of Day 2 of the second Test. Australia have 277 runs and India six wickets. Who'll press the advantage here?