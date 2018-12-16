India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3: Live Update: India look to close gap with Australia

Perth, December 16: India will be eager to get as much close as possible to Australia on Day 3 of the second India vs Australia Test at the Optus Stadium here on Sunday (December 16). India start the day at 172 for three chasing Australia's 326 all out, 154 adrift and they need to carry on the good work they did on Day 2.

India will bank on skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, both of them have made solid fifties, to carry on and take the team close or even past Australia's total. Considering the nature of the Perth pitch, India would like to have a substantial first innings lead before having a go at Australia in their second innings. Here's MyKhel Live Update of Day 3.

With that four of Lyon, Kohli has moved onto 90s. Lovely shot thru cover. It was as good an off-drive as you get from anyone. Vihari off Cummins Vihari have looked solid as of now and Kohli is just 11 runs away from another away hundred. Wicket in the very first over -- Rahane nicked one from Lyon to Paine behind the stumps. Out for 51 and India are 173/4. Welcome to Live Update of Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia. India resume at 172 for three, 154 in arrears of Australia's 326. Kohli and Rahane are at crease.