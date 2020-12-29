India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Agarwal, Pujara fall cheaply as India chase 70

Josh Hazlewood was the last wicket to perish when he was clean bowled by R Ashwin for 10. The left-handed batsman failed to read the straighter one from the off-spinner and the ball disturbed his off-stump.

Boxing Day Test, Day 3 Highlights

Starting the day's play from 133 for six with a lead of just two runs, the overnight batsmen Pat Cummins (22) and Cameron Green (45) added another 20-runs on the board and took their partnership to 57 before Jasprit Bumrah got Cummins caught by Mayank Agarwal. Later, Green - who was eyeing his maiden Test fifty - was dismissed by Mohammad Siraj for 45. The Aussie all-rounder was caught by Ravindra Jadeja.

Later, Mitchell Starc (14*) stitched short partnerships with Lyon (3) and Hazlewood (10). While Lyon was dismissed by Siraj, Ashwin took the wicket of Hazlewood after the latter survived an LBW appeal which proved be umpire's call. Soon after Australia's final wicket fell, the umpire signalled lunch break.

The Indians will come to bat in the second session and would be looking to overhaul the target without much trouble but their harrowing second innings performance in the opening Test in Adelaide, where they were bundled out for 36, would also be in the minds of the tourists.

Aussies, on the other hand, would be looking to give the tourists some quick jolts and not let the Indians walk easily.