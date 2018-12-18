India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 5, Live Update: Aussies eye a series-levelling win

Perth, December 18: After four day of often gripping proceedings, the second Test is placed in favour of Australia. The home side set India a target of 287 and then plucked five Indian wickets for 112 runs at close on Day 4 to give themselves a chance to level the four-match series. India had won the first Test at Adelaide by 31 runs.

Nathan Lyon was at the heart of Australia's surge dismissing India skipper Virat Kohli and M Vijay and he received ample support from Josh Hazlewood, who jettisoned Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. For India, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant, the last recognised batting pair, are at crease and they needed a further 175 runs to overhaul the target. Will India fight or Australia romp? Find out with MyKhel's Live Update of Day 4 of this India vs Australia Test.

Lyon starting off for Australia against Vihari and Pant Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of second Test between India and Australia. Equation is straightforward: India need 175 runs with five wickets in hand and Australia those five wickets. 1-1 or 2-0 we will know soon.