India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Live Score: Aaron Finch wins toss, elects to bat in series-decider at Chinnaswamy

India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Live Score: Aaron Finch wins toss, elects to bat in series-decider at Chinnaswamy

Bengaluru, January 19: India and Australia would be aiming for a series win as they take on each other in the third and deciding one-day international at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday (January 19).

The Men In Blue scripted a brilliant comeback in the second ODI in Rajkot after being outplayed in every department in the opening game in Mumbai, which Australia won by ten wickets.

Both the teams now have a win each in the series and must be looking to put up a stellar show in Bengaluru to clinch the series 2-1. Virat Kohli must be upbeat with the team's clinical show in Rajkot while Aaron Finch & his band would be hoping to make amends.

Batting of both the teams looks balanced and so does the bowling but the team with a better show in the decider will ensure the winner.

Here are the live updates from the 3rd ODI:

01:17 pm

Australia have a huge advantage in Bengaluru.

01:05 pm

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

01:05 pm

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

01:04 pm

Virat Kohli | India Captain: It's a dry pitch, we wanted to chase too. It's been a difficult ground to defend on. We need to put pressure on the batsmen and keep the total in check. I think against a side like Australia we would take that kind of victory any day. We could have restricted them a little more towards the end, but at 275/9, it was done and dusted. KL's innings was the game-changer and today we're looking for similar contributions. He will play in front of his home crowd today. We're going in with the same team as Rajkot.

Aaron Finch: We're going to bat first. Hopefully we can post a good score and defend it later. It's based on conditions and history. Hopefully we can get some early wickets defending and get into the Indian middle order. It looks like a bloody good wicket, and it will play good for a hundred overs. We were just one wicket too far down in the last game, but credit to India, they played really well. Hazlewood in for Richardson.

01:01 pm

Toss Update: Australia captain Aaron Finch wins his third toss in a row and elects to bat in Bengaluru.

01:00 pm

Sanjay Manjarekar and Sunil Gavaskar come up with pitch report: It's a slightly dry pitch, some minor cracks, but the dryness is really the feature of this pitch. This pitch will have a lot in it for the wristspinners, there will be a lot more grip even for the finger-spinner. The mindset that says chase might change - they need to put scoreboard pressure and pile it on the chasing team. Rohit got a double-hundred a few years ago, so maybe that'll play on the toss-winning captain's mind.

12:58 pm

This is how the venue looks for the 3rd ODI.

Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 12:33 [IST]
