Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Live Update: Kohli & Co. look for a series-levelling win

Live Blog
By

India search for a series-levelling win over Australia
India search for a series-levelling win over Australia

Sydney, November 25: Staring at an imminent defeat after seven successive series wins on the trot, India will be hoping for yet another solid bowling performance against a brittle Australian top-order in the third and final T20 International on Sunday (November 25). At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, intermittent rain denied India a shot at levelling the three-T20I series despite being the dominant side.

Here's MyKhel's Live update of India vs Australia 3rd T20I.

11:25 am

Welcome to the Live Blog coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia. The equation is quite clear for India - win or lose the series. They are 0-1 down a defeat at Brisbane and a washout at Melbourne.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue