India vs Australia, 4th ODI, Live Update: Dhawan, Rohit power India to 358/9

Mohali, March 10: Shikhar Dhawan made a blinding hundred and Rohit made an equally impressive 95 as India made an imposing 358/9 against Australia in the fourth ODI. After botching up a chance to win the series at Ranchi, India would not like to make any such slip up when they face Australia in the fourth ODI here on Sunday (March 10). They would like to emerge winner in the match aS well aS in the SerieS.

India will perforce make a change as veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be rested for the last two matches. Rishabh Pant will walk in as wicketkeeper for these two matches. Here's MyKhel live update of the fouth India vs Australia ODI.

Auto Refresh Feeds The chase of Australia got off to a jittery start losing two wickets -- shaun marsh and Aaron Finch -- and remember they are hunting 359 India made 358/9 and it's going to be hard chase for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah ended the India's innings with a six off Pat Cummins. And see the reaction from Kohli and others in the dressing room! That moment when @Jaspritbumrah93 hits the last ball for a maximum 😅😅#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/e6iOHorg8N — BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2019 Chahal gone in the penultimate ball of the match to Cummins -- caught and bowled Another batsmen bite the dust -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar this time Vijay shankar made couple of beefy hits 6 and 4 as India close in on 350 That usual flurry of wickets at the end and this time Kedar Jadhav falls Pant falls to the urge to accelerate. Holed out to Finch off Cummins for 36 Rahul wanted to run the ball down to third man, but managed only an edge to Carey behind the wicket off Zampa. He now has 50 ODI wickets Pant hammers Jhye Richardson -- 4, 2, 4, 4 -- Grooving Kohli chased a wide ball off Jhye Richardson and Alex Carey did the rest. There was a consultation with third umpire Joel Wilson before ruling Kohli out for 7. Dhawan went for an almighty heave off Cummins but failed to connect and saw his timber getting rattled Dhawan is toying with bowling now. Into 140s and hitting boundaries at will Dhawan has begun to dominate here. Ominous if you are an Australian fan Drinks time and India are 222/1 in 35 overs. Primed for a strong move on 100 for Dhawan, his 16th in ODI cricket. A relieved man he should be after that recent lean patch. Rohit missed a hundred that was there for his taking. Holed out to Peter Handscomb off Richardson. KL Rahul joins Dhawan Rohit and Dhawan are turning it on here with a few 4s. And both are into 90 Body double -- Aus captain Aaron Finch and WWE wrestler -- HHH Hitman he is Rohit Sharma is now at the first place in the list of players hitting most sixes in ODIs for India, eclipsing MS Dhoni's 217 sixes.#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 10, 2019 50 for Rohit, first in 6 games. He should be looking to shift the gears now. 6 by Dhawan -- a pull off Glenn Maxwell. India will require some more of them Cummins and Zampa has applied some break on scoring here. The run rate has fallen down below 6 at this point. 100 up for India in the 18th over. This is the 15th time Dhawan and Rohit are putting up a century alliance. They now have equaled the mark of Desmond Haynes and Gordon Greenidge. 50 for Dhawan in 41 balls, a much needed innings for him. He has been struggling for rhythm of late 50 for Dhawan in 41 balls. A much-needed 50 for the left-hander Rohit is slowly getting to act. A 6 and couple of lovely timed shots 6 by Rohit off Behrendorff and 50 for India too in 9.2 overs. Maxwell begins with a maiden over. Good stuff spin for the first time and it is Glenn Maxwell Rohit strikes his first boundary of the match, a creamy cover drive off Jhye Richardson Dhawan looks in good touch here. He already has 5 fours moved into 20s. His best score in the series Couple of crunching fours by Dhawan off Cummins. Good start this for India. Dhawan again flicks Cummins for 4, lovely timing. First four from Dhawan's bat, a flick off Cummins. He needs a big innings Dhawan and Rohit are out in the middle for India and the Australia will begin with Pat Cummins India have made 4 changes. 1. Pant for Dhoni, 2. Bhuvneshwar for shami. 3. KL Rahul for Ambati Rayudu 4. Yuzvendra Chahal for Ravindra Jadeja. And they will bat first after winning the toss. Welcome to MyKhel Live Update of the 4th ODI between India and Australia at Mohali. Toss is about 15 minutes from now. Crucial match for both the teams -- India need win to wrap the series while Aussies require win to stay alive in the series.