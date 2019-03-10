India vs Australia, 4th ODI, Live Update: India eye series win at Mohali

Mohali, March 10: After botching up a chance to win the series at Ranchi, India would not like to make any such slip up when they face Australia in the fourth ODI here on Sunday (March 10). They would like to emerge winner in the match aS well aS in the SerieS.

India will perforce make a change as veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be rested for the last two matches. Rishabh Pant will walk in as wicketkeeper for these two matches. Here's MyKhel live update of the fouth India vs Australia ODI.

Dhawan again flicks Cummins for 4, lovely timing. First four from Dhawan's bat, a flick off Cummins. He needs a big innings Dhawan and Rohit are out in the middle for India and the Australia will begin with Pat Cummins India have made 4 changes. 1. Pant for Dhoni, 2. Bhuvneshwar for shami. 3. KL Rahul for Ambati Rayudu 4. Yuzvendra Chahal for Ravindra Jadeja. And they will bat first after winning the toss. Welcome to MyKhel Live Update of the 4th ODI between India and Australia at Mohali. Toss is about 15 minutes from now. Crucial match for both the teams -- India need win to wrap the series while Aussies require win to stay alive in the series.