Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia, 4th ODI, Live Update: India eye series win at Mohali

Live Blog
By

India eye series win at Mohali
India eye series win at Mohali

Mohali, March 10: After botching up a chance to win the series at Ranchi, India would not like to make any such slip up when they face Australia in the fourth ODI here on Sunday (March 10). They would like to emerge winner in the match aS well aS in the SerieS.

India will perforce make a change as veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be rested for the last two matches. Rishabh Pant will walk in as wicketkeeper for these two matches. Here's MyKhel live update of the fouth India vs Australia ODI.

Auto Refresh Feeds
01:40 pm

Dhawan again flicks Cummins for 4, lovely timing.

01:33 pm

First four from Dhawan's bat, a flick off Cummins. He needs a big innings

01:29 pm

Dhawan and Rohit are out in the middle for India and the Australia will begin with Pat Cummins

01:05 pm

India have made 4 changes. 1. Pant for Dhoni, 2. Bhuvneshwar for shami. 3. KL Rahul for Ambati Rayudu 4. Yuzvendra Chahal for Ravindra Jadeja. And they will bat first after winning the toss.

12:47 pm

Welcome to MyKhel Live Update of the 4th ODI between India and Australia at Mohali. Toss is about 15 minutes from now. Crucial match for both the teams -- India need win to wrap the series while Aussies require win to stay alive in the series.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue