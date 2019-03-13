India Vs Australia: Khawaja's sensational century guides Aussies to competitive total in deciding ODI

Batting first, Australia were off to a decent start and looked headed towards a 300-plus total but from a commanding 175/1, they slipped to 229/7 as Indian bowlers pulled things back brilliantly. However, late hittings from the lower order helped the tourists cross the 250-run mark.

5th ODI: Live Updates

India would have to put up quite a display with the bat in the run chase for the last time a 250-plus score was chased down successfully in Delhi was way back in 1996.

Finch-Khawaja pair gives Australia a flying start:

In-form opener Usman Khawaja and his skipper Aaron Finch gave the visitors a solid start after the visitors opted to bat first. The duo kept dealing in boundaries and denied their wickets to India's premium pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

The duo forged their third fifty-plus partnership in the series as Australia reached 52 without any loss in the first powerplay. Khawaja started the proceedings positively and Finch too joined him in dominating Indian pacers.

Jadeja draws first blood for India:

Captain Virat Kohli tried all four key bowlers i.e. Shami, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah and Kuldeep and all of them failed to break the opening stand. Finally, the Indian skipper had to introduce Ravindra Jadeja in the 15th over and the Baroda all-rounder did the trick in his very first over. Jadeja cleaned up Finch with an absolute ripper for 27.

Another solid stand between Khawaja-Handscomb:

Peter Handscomb stepped into the middle after Finch's dismissal and the centurion from the previous game look at ease from the moment he walked. Together with Khawaja, he kept the partnership going and played second fiddle to dangerous looking Khawaja. The duo stitched another valuable partnership between them and frustrated Indian spinners.

Khawaja slams third ton in a gap of 3 innings:

Continuing his rich vein of form, Khawaja notched up his second ODI century. The southpaw, who already is the leading run-scorer in this series, brought up his second ton in 3 innings. Khawaja ended up scoring 363 runs in this is series, second-most by an Australian in a 5-ODI series. David Warner, with 386 runs, tops the table. Khawaja was dismissed soon after by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Virat Kohli took a sharp catch to end fine innings.

Mini collapse for Australia:

Following Khawaja's dismissal, the Aussies witnessed a mini-collapse as Glenn Maxwell (1) and set Peter Handscomb (52) departed in quick succession. Maxwell was caught by Kohli at the cover and Jadeja got his second wicket of the innings. Mohammed Shami was operated by skipper from the other end and the speedster got rid of dangerous looking Handscomb for 52. The right-handed batsman edged Shami to be pouched comfortably by Rishabh Pant.

Ashton Turner (20), Marcus Stoinis (20) and Alex Carey (3) were also dismissed in quick succession as Australia were reeling at 229/7 but a 21-ball 29 from Jhye Richardson and 8-ball 15 from Pat Cummins helped the visitors score 42 runs from the final 4 overs as the Aussies reached to a competitive 272/9 in set 50 overs. Richardson and Cummins played some attacking shots in the final overs to propel the visitors to a decent total.