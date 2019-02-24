Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia, Live, Ist T20I: Kohli's band eyes a bright beginning

Live Blog
By

India eye a win over Australia in the first T20I
India eye a win over Australia in the first T20I

Visakhapatnam, February 24: India will face Australia in the first T20I here on Sunday (February 24) and the series, consisting of two T20Is and five ODIs, will offer the selectors and the team management a chance to find suitable candidates and back-up for the available slots for the ICC World Cup 2019 beginning in England from May 30.

But the immediate goal in front of India will be to win the first T20I and make a bright beginning to the series and keep going their dominance at home and the Aussies, still without David Warner and Steve Smith, are not precisely a massive force. So can India do it? Here's MyKhel's live updates of India vs Australia first T20I.

Auto Refresh Feeds
06:39 pm

India XI: Rohit, KL Rahul, Kohli, Pant, MS Dhoni, Karthik, Krunal, Umesh, Chahal, Mayank Markande, Bumrah

06:35 pm

So. KL Rahul gets this game ahead of rested Shikhar Dhawan. Vijay Shankar misses out.

06:30 pm

Mykhel

Mayank Markande has done well for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018. Incidentally, there are three more Mumbai Indians players in the line-up -- Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya.

06:25 pm

We have two debutants today -- Mayank Markande, a leg-spinner, for India and batsman Peter Handscomb for Australia.

05:35 pm

Indians are prepping in right earnest for this game.

05:03 pm

Welcome to the live update page of the first T20I between India and Australia at Vizag and needless to say the home side will start as big favourites. The match starts at 7 pm IST and the toss will be around 15 minutes before that.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue