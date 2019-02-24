India vs Australia, Live, Ist T20I: Kohli's band eyes a bright beginning

Visakhapatnam, February 24: India will face Australia in the first T20I here on Sunday (February 24) and the series, consisting of two T20Is and five ODIs, will offer the selectors and the team management a chance to find suitable candidates and back-up for the available slots for the ICC World Cup 2019 beginning in England from May 30.

But the immediate goal in front of India will be to win the first T20I and make a bright beginning to the series and keep going their dominance at home and the Aussies, still without David Warner and Steve Smith, are not precisely a massive force. So can India do it? Here's MyKhel's live updates of India vs Australia first T20I.

Auto Refresh Feeds India XI: Rohit, KL Rahul, Kohli, Pant, MS Dhoni, Karthik, Krunal, Umesh, Chahal, Mayank Markande, Bumrah So. KL Rahul gets this game ahead of rested Shikhar Dhawan. Vijay Shankar misses out. Mayank Markande has done well for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018. Incidentally, there are three more Mumbai Indians players in the line-up -- Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya. We have two debutants today -- Mayank Markande, a leg-spinner, for India and batsman Peter Handscomb for Australia. Indians are prepping in right earnest for this game. Game Day 😎

Watch - Star Sports network 📺#TeamIndia #INDvAUS @Paytm pic.twitter.com/eNxB8Ur6tg — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2019 Welcome to the live update page of the first T20I between India and Australia at Vizag and needless to say the home side will start as big favourites. The match starts at 7 pm IST and the toss will be around 15 minutes before that.