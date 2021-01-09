India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant taken for scans after hit on forearm by Cummins; Saha to keep

Pant was hit on the forearm by Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins. He looked in big pain and the Indian team physio attended him before Pant was given a go ahead to bat. Eventually, he was dismissed for 36 off 67 balls, edging Josh Hazlewood to David Warner at slips.

The way Pant got hit on the forearm reminded the way Mohammed Shami was hit during the Adelaide Test, incidentally off Cummins. Shami suffered an elbow fracture and was ruled out of the Test series then.

It is certain that Pant will not keep in Australia's second innings as Wriddhiman Saha donned the big gloves. India had already lost Umesh Yadav to calf injury during the second Test at Melbourne and Ishant Sharma, who had suffered a side strain during the IPL 2020, was ruled of the entire series and did not travel to Australia.

In the meanwhile, Pant also completed 400 Test runs in Australia with a highest of 159 that he scored at Sydney during the 2018-19 tour. During the course of his 26, he also became the first player to score 9 or more scores above 25 in Australia.