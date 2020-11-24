India vs Australia | Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma may miss the Test series Down Under

Ishant was ruled out of the IPL 2020 because of a rib cage injury while playing for Delhi Capitals. Rohit, later, was included in the Test squad. However, now it has come to such a passe that both Rohit and Ishant could miss the entire tour of Australia as they might not recover in time.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played from December 17 at Adelaide followed by matches at Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane with the series ending on January 19. It has been learnt that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) experts have conveyed to the BCCI, selectors and team management that Rohit and Ishant are in doubt to recover from their respective injuries for the Test series.

The team management in Australia had made it clear that both Rohit and Ishant should be allowed to travel for the series only if they achieve the fitness level prescribed for international matches.

India head coach Ravi Shastri too indicated as much while talking to the ABC Sports.

"Rohit was never going to play the white-ball series, they were just looking to see how long he needed the rest because you can't afford to be resting for too long. If you need to play in the Test series or any red-ball cricket you've got to be on the flight in the next three or four days. If you aren't then it is going to be tough.

"Ishant's a similar case to Rohit. You don't really know how quickly he'll be available to fly out. Like I said, if anyone has to play in the Test series, he has to be on the flight in the next four or five days Otherwise, it's very difficult," said Shastri.