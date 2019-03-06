India Vs Australia: Sterling Moment of the Match: MS Dhoni gives his fan a run for the hug

The veteran India cricketer is often seen taking those quick singles between the wickets and putting the fielding side under pressure with his alertness. However, during the 2nd ODI in Nagpur, a crazy MS Dhoni friend got the taste of Dhoni's quickness when he rushed into the field to touch the feet of his cricketing idol.

The 37-year-old was taking position behind the stumps when India began their defence of 250 against Australia. Dhoni realised that a fan was approaching towards him but instead of allowing the over-enthusiastic fan to shake hands with him or touch his feet, Dhoni started running away from him. The entire incident got captured on the camera was certainly qualifies for the Sterling Moment of the Match.

The fan, who was sporting a 'Thala 7' jersey, kept chasing Dhoni and the Ranchi cricketer continued dodging him from one cricketer to the other. While the former World-Cup winning captain was making the fan run for a hug, the Indian players on the field, thousands of spectators in the stadium, and millions of viewers watching the action unfold live at the TV screens couldn't stop but giggle at this Sterling Moment.

Dhoni did embrace the man but only after making him run for it. A grinning Dhoni quite literally played hard and even the commentators couldn't stop themselves from enjoying the light moment.

The Chennai Super Kings' captain - who is fondly called 'Thala' by CSK fans - enjoys a demigod-like status in this cricket-crazy nation and the constant chants of 'Dhoni-Dhoni' are a testimony to the same. Crazy Dhoni fans all over the country often break the security cordon in the stadium and invade the pitch to feel their favourite cricketer in flesh and bones. But this particular moment would be etched in the memories of cricket fans for a long period of time, solely because of Dhoni's snap reaction to it.