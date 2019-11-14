Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: Visitors lose top three cheaply, India pacers dominate opening session

Live Blog
By

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: Umesh, Ishant strike early as visitors lose openers cheaply

Indore, November 14: India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the first Test at the Holkar Stadium here on Thursday (November 14). The hosts are fresh from a 3-0 series win over South Africa at home and they had also defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the recent T20I series.

With Indore pitch is expected to stay true for the entire duration of the Test, India might be looking to exploit the conditions and put the tourists under some test.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be aiming to produce some impressive show in the match and surprise the World No. 1 side in Test rankings as the visitors start their campaign in ICC Test championship.

Here are the live updates from Day 1:

Auto Refresh Feeds
11:35 am

Lunch Break! Bangladesh reach 63/3 in 26 overs. Mushfiqur - 14* & Mominul - 22* are present into the middle. India pacers have dominated the opening session.

11:25 am

Dropped! Mushfiqur Rahim gets a breather as Virat Kohli puts down a sitter at third slip.

11:17 am

Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries, that too in a similar fashion.

11:00 am

Wicket! Mohammad Shami traps Mohammad Mithun for 13 and Bangladesh lose their third wicket. Bangladesh - 31/3 after 18 overs.

10:34 am

Drinks break! Bangladesh are 19/2 after 13 overs. Mohammad Mithun - 3* & Mominul Haque - 3* are present in the middle.

10:21 am

After 10 overs, Bangladesh are 13/2. The Indian pacers have kept things tight for the tourists.

10:07 am

WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes. Shadman Islam (6) goes for an expansive drive, edges the bowler and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha takes a simple catch. Bangladesh - 12/2. The tourists have lost two wickets in two overs.

09:59 am

WICKET! Umesh gets the first breakthrough as Imrul Kayes (6) edges him and Rahane takes a good catch in the gully. Bangladesh - 12/1 in 6 overs.

09:57 am

India's quicks average lesser than their spinners in 2018 & 2019.

09:47 am

Single! Imrul Kayes and Bangladesh get off the mark in the fourth over.

09:36 am

Umesh Yadav bowls the second over and he almost got the first wicket on the very first delivery.

09:33 am

1st innings! Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes are at the crease. Ishant Sharma starts with the new ball for India.

09:12 am

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain

09:08 am

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

09:05 am

Ishant in for India in the Playing XI. Nadeem who was part of the side in Ranchi Test didn't get a chance in the Test squad for this series.

09:03 am

Virat Kohli: It has a bit of grass on it and historically Indore on day 1 has been bit spicy plus we are playing three seamers. We wanted to bowl first but we also want batsmen to bat in tough conditions. It's ideal for our seamers who are in top form. I think, from day 2 onwards it will be a beautiful track to bat on. Nadeem is not a part of this eleven and Ishant replaces him purely on the basis of the pitch.

09:02 am

Mominul Haque: We will bat first. It's a bit hard and it might break in fourth innings. It's a great honour to captain Bangladesh.

09:01 am

Toss: Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque wins toss, and elects to bat.

08:59 am

Pitch Report: It looks a very good pitch. The new ball bowlers would enjoy the grass cover for the first couple of hours. There will be a good carry for the fast bowlers too. There is a little bit of moisture because it's a fresh pitch. Team winning the toss would still like to bat first.

08:45 am

Home team in a final huddle before the match.

More INDORE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 34/3 (20.2) vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue