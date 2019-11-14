India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: Visitors lose top three cheaply, India pacers dominate opening session

Indore, November 14: India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the first Test at the Holkar Stadium here on Thursday (November 14). The hosts are fresh from a 3-0 series win over South Africa at home and they had also defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the recent T20I series.

With Indore pitch is expected to stay true for the entire duration of the Test, India might be looking to exploit the conditions and put the tourists under some test.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be aiming to produce some impressive show in the match and surprise the World No. 1 side in Test rankings as the visitors start their campaign in ICC Test championship.

Here are the live updates from Day 1:

Auto Refresh Feeds Lunch Break! Bangladesh reach 63/3 in 26 overs. Mushfiqur - 14* & Mominul - 22* are present into the middle. India pacers have dominated the opening session. Dropped! Mushfiqur Rahim gets a breather as Virat Kohli puts down a sitter at third slip. Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries, that too in a similar fashion. Wicket! Mohammad Shami traps Mohammad Mithun for 13 and Bangladesh lose their third wicket. Bangladesh - 31/3 after 18 overs. Drinks break! Bangladesh are 19/2 after 13 overs. Mohammad Mithun - 3* & Mominul Haque - 3* are present in the middle. After 10 overs, Bangladesh are 13/2. The Indian pacers have kept things tight for the tourists. Traditionally in India, you gasp when the spinners bowl. Not so this morning. It is the quicks who are forcing you to watch. Expect Shami to be very effective too — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 14, 2019 WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes. Shadman Islam (6) goes for an expansive drive, edges the bowler and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha takes a simple catch. Bangladesh - 12/2. The tourists have lost two wickets in two overs. WICKET! Umesh gets the first breakthrough as Imrul Kayes (6) edges him and Rahane takes a good catch in the gully. Bangladesh - 12/1 in 6 overs. India's quicks average lesser than their spinners in 2018 & 2019. Traditionally India's spinners have dominated the attack, with the slower bowlers at their peak in 2015. The emergence of the seamers as the spearhead has been a gradual change in the last four years, with the quicks averaging lesser than the spinners in 2018 & 2019. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/YJzBNTjiMH — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 14, 2019 Single! Imrul Kayes and Bangladesh get off the mark in the fourth over. Umesh Yadav bowls the second over and he almost got the first wicket on the very first delivery. 1st innings! Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes are at the crease. Ishant Sharma starts with the new ball for India. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma. Ishant in for India in the Playing XI. Nadeem who was part of the side in Ranchi Test didn't get a chance in the Test squad for this series. Virat Kohli: It has a bit of grass on it and historically Indore on day 1 has been bit spicy plus we are playing three seamers. We wanted to bowl first but we also want batsmen to bat in tough conditions. It's ideal for our seamers who are in top form. I think, from day 2 onwards it will be a beautiful track to bat on. Nadeem is not a part of this eleven and Ishant replaces him purely on the basis of the pitch. Mominul Haque: We will bat first. It's a bit hard and it might break in fourth innings. It's a great honour to captain Bangladesh. Luck of toss with B’desh. Their fate in this match depends much on how they fare in first 2 sessions today against strong Indian attack, reinforced by inclusion of Ishant Sharma to exploit greenish track. That said, no gr8 pressure on underdogs. Burden of expectation on India — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 14, 2019 Toss: Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque wins toss, and elects to bat. Pitch Report: It looks a very good pitch. The new ball bowlers would enjoy the grass cover for the first couple of hours. There will be a good carry for the fast bowlers too. There is a little bit of moisture because it's a fresh pitch. Team winning the toss would still like to bat first. Home team in a final huddle before the match. Game Day 💪🏻💪🏻🇮🇳 Vs 🇧🇩 #TeamIndia #INDvBAN @Paytm pic.twitter.com/X3Voi7L5UO — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2019