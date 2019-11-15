India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: India look to extend lead after losing Pujara, Kohli

Indore, Nov 15: Team India would be looking to make most of the good start they had on opening day and post a big total as they resume batting against Bangladesh on day two of Indore Test on Friday (November 15).
Mayank Agarwal (37*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43*) will resume India's innings and would be eyeing big centuries. India reached 86/1 after 26 overs at the end of the day's play on Thursday after their bowlers restricted an inexperienced Bangladesh batting attack to 150 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Indian pace attack in one of the most lethal in world cricket: Ashwin
Mohammad Shami (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers for India while R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma bagged two wickets apiece.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be looking to give some early jolts to India and ensure the hosts don't push them too far behind in the match.
Here are the live updates from Day 2:
Four! Mayank Agarwal gets to 99* with a brilliant straight drive. 200 comes up for India as well.
Mayank Agarwal moves on to 95* and the crowd at Holkar Stadium is cheering him so that he gets to his century.
Second session begins. Rahane (35*) and Mayank (91*) are into the middle to resume batting in the post-lunch session.
Smart recovery by India after the doubke whammy of losing Pujara and Kohli soon after start of play. Lead will swell fast and massively in the next 2 sessions, which tells me to revert to my original prediction!😊— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 15, 2019
Lunch! India reach 188/3 in 54 overs at lunch break on day 2. They have a lead of 38 runs over Bangladesh. India have scored 102 runs in the 28 overs and lost a couple of wickets in this session.
India reach 178/3 after 50 overs and lead Bangladesh by 28 runs. Mayank - 84* and Rahane - 32*. The partnership between them is worth 59.
4000 Test runs for Ajinkya Rahane! India's No.5 reaches the landmark in his 62nd appearance.
Not Out! Mayank Agarwal (82) survives as he successfully reviews the LBW decision against him. The ball-tracking confirmed the ball was missing the leg stumps.
4000 Test runs for Ajinkya Rahane - 16th Indian to the milestone - 104 innings; joint fourth-most after Vengsarkar (114), Dhoni (116) & Kapil (138) - Ganguly & Laxman also took 104 innings each
SIX! Mayank Agarwal goes down the ground and hits Mehidy Hasan over his head for a maximum. This is the first six of the Indian innings.
150 comes up for India with a boundary from Mayank Agarwal and India take the lead.
Spinner Mehidy Hasan has been brought into the attack after the completion of first hour of the day's play on Friday. India - 147/3 in 38 overs.
Four! Ajinkya Rahane plays a brilliant square cut off Abu Jayad and gets a boundary.
Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck on 10 occasions in Test Cricket.
Virat Kohli - 10 Test ducks!— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 15, 2019
4 - golden ducks
4 - silver ducks
1 - 4th ball
1 - 11th ball
--
6 - caught
3 - lbw
1 - bowled#IndvBan #IndvsBan
India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is into the middle and he will have to shoulder some responsibility with Mayank Agarwal and the rest of the batsmen to help hosts post some total.
WICKET! ABU JAYAD picks up his third scalp and VIRAT KOHLI departs for a DUCK. Bangladesh take DRS to perfection and get the big wicket. India - 119/3 in 31.5 overs.
Must confess this morning’s play so far has proved my prognostication incorrect. Anu Jayed has picked up two stellar wickets, including Kohli for a blob. Bamgladesh’s paltry score is their big handicap, but the sounk and skill they’ve shown today admirable— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 15, 2019
Fifty! Sixth fifty-plus score for Mayank Agarwal in Test Cricket (12th innings). And he got it with a brilliant shot towards mid-wicket region.
Difficult to not be a @mayankcricket fan guven his committment, class and consistency— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 15, 2019
Wicket! Cheteshwar Pujara (54) edges Abu Jayad and Saif (sub) takes a good catch in the gully region. Once again Pujara fails to convert his fifty into a century. First wicket of the day for Bangladesh and second wicket for Jayad in this inning. India - 105/2 in 29.5 overs.
100 up for India with a single from Pujara's bat.
4,4! Cheteshwar Pujara gets back-to-back boundaries and completes his half-century off just 68 deliveries.
Cheteshwar Pujara has looked absolutely secure on the way to his 41st fifty-plus score in Tests. He's played only 4.4% false shots. Of his 41 half centuries, only twice has he played false shots on fewer occasions in the first 50 runs. Rock solid innings so far! #INDvBAN— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 15, 2019
Just 1 run for India from the first over of the day. India - 87/1 after 27 overs.
Day 2! Indian batsmen Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara are into the middle to resume play on Day 2. Ebadat Hussain starts the proceedings for Bangladesh with the ball.
This Day That Year!
Today in— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 15, 2019
1947: Don Bradman became the first non-Englishman to score his 100th first-class hundred during his 172 against the touring Indians @ Sydney.
1989: At 16 yrs 205 days, Sachin Tendulkar became then the 3rd youngest to appear in a Test match - against Pakistan @ Karachi.
Ayaz Memon predicts the likely scenarios in Indore ahead of Day 2.
Likely scenario in Indore Test: India run up mammoth score, leaving B’Desh players fatigued and demoralised, following which India’s bowlers, rested and hungry, move in for the kill. Unlikely 5th day will be needed tho I do hope there is a turnaround and match gets competitive— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 15, 2019
Here's what should Bangladesh do on Day 2.
Two options for @BCBtigers to be unscathed in the first Test: Bowl India out not conceding a lead of more than 50-60 runs which gives them an outside chance or pray for divine assistance through inclement weather or such. Both highly unlikely I might add— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 15, 2019
