India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Umesh, Ishant remove Bangladesh openers cheaply

Indore, Nov 16: India captain Virat Kohli declared at the overnight total of 493/6 on and lead Bangladesh by 343 runs and the tourists will now be coming out to bat on Day 3 of the first Test here on Saturday (November 16).

India toiled Bangladesh on the second day as Mayank Agarwal notched up his second double century (243) while Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja scored respective fifties as hosts scored 406 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the day.

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights

Bangladesh will now be coming out to bat and they will be tested by a dominant Indian bowling attack that bundled them out for a paltry 150 in the first innings. Captain Mominul Haque would be hoping for an improved batting effort from his team to at least put up some resistance and take a few positives from this game which has been completely dominated by the hosts.

India, on the other hand, would be aiming to wrap up this game today itself.

Here are the live updates from Day 3:

10:08 am

Wicket! Ishant too joins the party as a brilliant delivery from the pacer clips the bails and Shadman Islam has to depart for 6. Bangladesh - 16/2

10:02 am

India lose their first review as they go upstairs to review the LBW appeal against Mominul Haque. The ball was missing the stumps.

09:57 am

Wicket! Imrul Kayes (6) is the first wicket to perish on Day 3 as his stumps are castled by Umesh Yadav. Bangladesh - 10/1.

09:39 am

Four! Imrul Kayes gets off the mark with a boundary off Umesh Yadav.

09:31 am

Day 3 begins! Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes are into the middle for the second innings. Ishant Sharma starts the proceedings with the new ball for India.

09:26 am

Umesh Yadav has been exploding with the bat!

09:25 am

India have declared on their overnight total of 493/6 as they led Bangladesh by 343 runs.

Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 9:18 [IST]
