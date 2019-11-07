Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: 2nd T20I: Live Updates: India look to level series in Rohit's 100th match

India look to level series in Rohit's 100th match

Rajkot, November 7: Amidst cyclone and rain threat, India will face Bangladesh in the second T20I here on Thursday (November 7) with focus firmly place in a series-levelling win. Bangladesh have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a seven-wicket win in the first match at Ferozeshah Kotla, New Delhi.

The match will be India stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma's 100th T20I and he is only second player in the world after Pakistan's Shoaib Malik to achieve this feat. Can India make this occasion memorable for Rohit with a win or will Bangladesh do the unthinkable winning a series against India at their own backyard? Follow MyKhel Live update.

06:35 pm

India won the toss and they are fielding first. No changes too.

06:19 pm

As per reports, Rajkot weather has become better and the toss is expected in 10 minutes

05:34 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh. Hopefully the weather stays strong and give us a full match. India eye a series-levelling result and Bangladesh a series-winning one.

Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
