India vs Bangladesh: 2nd T20I: Live Updates: Rohit, Dhawan depart but India on course

Rajkot, November 7: Amidst cyclone and rain threat, India will face Bangladesh in the second T20I here on Thursday (November 7) with focus firmly place in a series-levelling win. Bangladesh have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a seven-wicket win in the first match at Ferozeshah Kotla, New Delhi.

The match will be India stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma's 100th T20I and he is only second player in the world after Pakistan's Shoaib Malik to achieve this feat. Can India make this occasion memorable for Rohit with a win or will Bangladesh do the unthinkable winning a series against India at their own backyard? Follow MyKhel Live update.

Auto Refresh Feeds India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets to level the series. Decider will be in Nagpur on Sunday (Nov 10). Shreyas Iyer comes to party with a big 6 Rohit got out for 85. so no 100 in 100th game. Dhawan is castled by Aminul Islam for 31 and India are 118/1. 100 for India and Rohit is flowing freely with three sixes off Mosaddek Hossain. 50 for Rohit in his 100th game. India are going a shade under 11 runs per over now. 76 after 7 overs. Massive 6 off Mustafizur by Rohit. Straight over bowler's head. Dhawan and Rohit going well and brisk for now. Rohit Sharma, who is playing his 100th match, walks out along with Shikhar Dhawan Bangladesh end up with 153/6 after that brisk beginning. Good show by Indian bowlers. Mahmudulla is out. Big wicket for India Mahmudullah is playing a little gem Afif Hossain got out to Khaleel Ahmed for 6. Some relief for the left-arm pacer Bangladesh went through a mid innings meltdown as they lost four wickets for not much Sarkar out stumped by Pant off Chahal for 30. But India and Pant had their hearts in their mouths as third umpire first ruled him not out because closeness of Pant's gloves to woods but overturned his decision. Out Mushfiqur for 4. Caught by Krunal bowled by Chahal. Big wicket. Wicket no 3 WICKET NO 2: Naeem holes out to Shreyas Iyer off Sundar. Bangla are 83/2. Bangla are 78 for 1 at half way stage i.e after 10 overs. India get breakthrough as Liton Das was run out by Pant, a slight redemption for him. Dropped. Rohit drops Liton on 28 off Sundar and Bangla are 59/0 50 up for Bangladesh in the 6th over. Encroachment by Pant while taking the ball to stump Liton Das and he is not out. His gloves were in front of the stumps. Chahal into attack. He had a good first match at Kotla 5 overs gone and Bangladesh are 41/0 Spin for the first time this night through Washington Sundar Khaleel Ahmed into attack and concedes three fours in as many balls. It is 7 fours in a row including four in a row in the last match. Deepak Chahar opening for India while Liton Das and Mohammed Naim are openers for Bangladesh India won the toss and they are fielding first. No changes too. As per reports, Rajkot weather has become better and the toss is expected in 10 minutes Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh. Hopefully the weather stays strong and give us a full match. India eye a series-levelling result and Bangladesh a series-winning one.