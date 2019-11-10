India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh invite India to bat first in Nagpur; Manish Pandey replaces Krunal

Nagpur, November 10: India and Bangladesh will be eager for a win as they face each other in the third and final T20I here on Sunday (November 10).

Bangladesh won the New Delhi match by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead but a Rohit Sharma-inspired India notched up an eight-wicket win at Rajkot to level the series.

The Men In Blue have faced some stiff competition from Bangla Tigers in the past in shortest format of the game and with stakes as high as the series decider the match is going to be an exciting one.

Here are the live updates from the 3rd T20I:

Auto Refresh Feeds Bold move from Rohit. India going in with a very thin bowling attack with Manish Pandey in for Krunal Pandya. It means Shivam Dubey has to bowl 4 overs unless Shreyas Iyer bowls a bit. Big call. Could be a dangerous call. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2019 India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain. Rohit Sharma: We would have bowled first as well. It's a great challenge for us to bat first and post a good total. Teams batting first have managed to defend scores because of the slowness. The records are not for taking. It's another day in the office, loving to play for my country. I have cherished it. We have got one change. Manish comes in for Krunal. Pitch Report: The pitch won't be too much of an issue. There'll be a bit of turn. The grass has come off a bit. Once the ball keeps landing there, it'll turn more. Teams batting first have won more here; the captains would still want to chase. Fans are gathering outside VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Bangladesh to fancy their chances at Nagpur - a venue which has offered significant assistance for slower bowlers in recent times. Can they make it to the historic maiden T20I series win over India? #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/OHBoONGOpt — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 10, 2019 Team India met IAF personnel on the eve of the match. 📽️📽️When #TeamIndia caught up with the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force in Nagpur @Suryakiran_IAF

✈️🇮🇳🇮🇳 #suryakiran pic.twitter.com/HxxsHKzM45 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2019 Harsha Bhogle gives an update about the big spectator turnout for the big match. This is going to be some atmosphere in Nagpur. Highway packed kilometres from the ground. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2019