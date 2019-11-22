India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Live Update: Shami, Umesh, Ishant rock Bangladesh

Kolkata, November 22: This was the day everyone was waiting for some time -- India facing Bangladesh in the Day-Night Test, a first in the cricketing history of both the nations. This Friday (November 22) will forever be etched in the golden book of history and it is quite apt to the occasion that the fabled Eden Gardens is hosting the Pink Ball Test.

Besides that, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series after their easy win at Indore in the first Test and now Virat Kohli and his band will be eager to wrap the series 2-0 and further extend the grip on the World Test Championship.

But can Bangladesh offer some fight and at least stretch this formidable Indian side? Stay tuned for Live Updates of the Pink Ball Test between India and Bangladesh.

Auto Refresh Feeds This time Shami pings Naeem Hasan on the head. 2nd session starts and Liton Das is not batting as Ebadot Hossain has come in. Das is retired hurt for 24 after he was hit on the forehead by Shami. Liton Das is retired hurt for 24 at the stroke of lunch/tea. We will have to wait to know whether he continues to bat or not. Bangladesh are 73/6 Liton Das is getting checked by umpire after he was hit by Shami bang on his forehead. Play is halted for now. Wicket no 6 down. Brilliant catch by Saha to dismiss Mahmudulla for 6. 60/6 Spin for the first time and Jadeja it is Shadman Islam goes -- caught behind by Saha off Umesh. Bangladesh are 38/5. Wicket No 4 -- Mushfiqur is bowled by Shami and Bangladesh are 26/4 2nd wicket in the over for Umesh. Mithun was bowled for 0. 17/3 Umesh gets rid of Mominul,brilliant catch by Rohit at slips. Both the teams have a lost a review apiece in the first 8 overs itself. First wicket and Ishant gets this, Kayes is leg before Shadman and Imrul Kayes opening for Bangladesh while Ishant is with the new ball for India. India (XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma Bangladesh (XI): Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain India are playing the same XI as Indore Test. Bangladesh win toss and they are batting first. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the historic first Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Toss is about 10 minutes away. Stay tuned through the day and of course night too.