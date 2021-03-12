India vs England, 1st T20I Updates: Archer grabs three-for; hosts post 124/7 despite Iyer's valiant 67

Ahmedabad, March 12: A win will be on the minds of both the teams as India take on England in the opening match of the five-T20I series on Friday (March 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is ranked second in the ICC T20I rankings and would be eager for a winning start against the number one ranked side led by World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan.

Skipper Kohli on Thursday (March 11) confirmed that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are will be opening the innings for India in the T20I series. Kohli highlighted how Rahul has been a consistent performer for India in the shortest format of the game and the team would be banking the in-form Karnataka batsman for another bright show.

The English team is also studded with T20 stars like Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, amongst others and would be looking to put their best foot forward against the hosts to take an early lead in the series.

While Team India's performance in the shortest format has been rather inconsistent but the fact that they'll be playing at home and in front of 60000 fans would give them some confidence to give their best and start the series on a dominant note.

The Gujarat Cricket Association has decided to use only 50 per cent of the capacity at the refurbished Motera Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are going to use only 50% seating capacity at the Narendra Modi Stadium for all the T20 International matches to be played here due to COVID-19 pandemic. Up to 50 per cent tickets will be issued on the online and offline ticketing platforms for these matches," said Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, Gujarat Cricket Association.

The entire stadium has been sanitized considering safety of the spectators. All COVID-19 guidelines are being strictly adhered to and special task force committees have been set up to ensure that all required safety measures are implemented and followed.

Here are the updates from the 1st T20I:

Auto Refresh Feeds SIX!! Virat Kohli introduces Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack and Jason Roy welcomes him with a boundary over long-on. Four! Roy pulls Bhuvneshwar and gets a boundary. He's cleared his intention with that shot about how English batsmen are going to play tonight. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is brought into the attack and Jason Roy gets an aerial shot but thankfully it landed in no man's land. End of the 1st over and England reach 3/0! Both Jason Roy and Jos Buttler have got off-the-mark. 2nd innings! Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are into the middle to open innings for England in run chase of 125. Axar Patel starts the proceedings with the ball for the hosts. Indian batsmen tonight: Shreyas Iyer 67 off 48 balls, 8 fours, 1 six, SR 139.58. All others: 55 off 72 balls 4 fours, 2 sixes, SR 76.38. End of the innings! India could only post a below-par 124/7 in 20 overs, a terrific bowling performance from the English. Shreyas Iyer was the lone positive for the hosts. Four! Axar Patel gets a boundary towards third man region off Jordan, these are vital runs for the hosts. Four! Axar Patel gets a boundary towards third man region off Jordan, these are vital runs for the hosts. Wicket! Shreyas Iyer (67) pulls Jordan but Dawid Malan takes a splendid catch in the deep to bring an end to a fine knock. The lone battle from Delhi Capitals' captain comes to an end. India - 117/7. A crucial innings from Shreyas Iyer comes to an end. Given his preference for facing spin, the fact he only faced 5 deliveries from spin in the entire innings - and still made a top contribution - shows impressive versatility. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 12, 2021 Chris Jordan the death overs specialist for England has been introduced into the attack to bowl the final six deliveries. Just a single for Iyer on the final delivery of the 19th over. 9 came from that Sam Curran over as India reach 114/6 after 19 overs. Four! Shreyas Iyer pulls the short-pitched delivery from Curran and times towards the gap in the long-on region. Sam Curran bowls the 19th over for England. The tourists would hope for a terrific show in the death overs. Superb over from Archer as he concedes just 3 runs and picked up 2 wickets. India - 105/6 in 18 overs. Wicket! Shardul Thakur tries to pull Archer and gets caught in the deep by Malan. India - 102/6. Archer on a hat-trick!! Wicket! Hardik Pandya (21) gets out at the wrong moment as he gives a simple catch to Jordan at mid-off. India - 102/5 SIX!!! Brilliant shot from Shreyas Iyer over covers off Jordan and with that shot came 100 runs for India. India - 102/4 in 17 overs. 50!! Third T20I half-century for Shreyas Iyer, this one came off just 36 deliveries. He's played a responsible knock and kept the hosts in the game after the top-three departed early. Good comeback from Archer after getting hit for consecutive boundaries as he ended up giving just 1 off the next four deliveries. India - 92/4 in 16 overs Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Shreyas Iyer off Archer and both the shots were proper cricketing shots, timed to perfection. India reach 83/4 after 15 overs, 12 came from that over bowled by Stokes. Four! Hardik Pandya guides the short-pitched delivery from Stokes and the ball races towards the third man boundary. He watched the ball till the last moment and just showed it in the right direction. SIX!! Length delivery from Stokes and Hardik Pandya dispatches it over long-off for a maximum. 8 runs came from that over bowled by Mark Wood and India reach 71/4 after 14 overs. The England pacer went for a boundary but still managed to give just 4 on the other 5 deliveries. Excellent stuff. Four! Mistimed shot from Iyer off Wood and he gets a boundary at thirdman Another tight over from Chris Jordan as he concedes just 5 off it and kept Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya silent. India 63/4 in 13 overs. Not a stat to remember! Virat Kohli had never been dismissed on 0 by a spinner before this England tour. Two ducks at the hands of spinners now - Adil Rashid today and Moeen Ali in Chennai. Also, first time in his 475-inns long international career that he's failed to score a run in back to back inns. Just 7 runs came from that over bowled by Adil Rashid as Indians reach 55/4 in 11 overs. Four! Another brilliant shot from Shreyas Iyer towards long-off. Hardik Pandya is the new man-in. A lot depends on him and the rest of the batsmen if the Indians wish to post a decent total. Wicket! Rishabh Pant (21) tries to sweep Ben Stokes but failed to connect it well and Jonny Bairstow takes a simple catch at deep mid-wicket. Another wicket perishes on the critical juncture for India. India - 48/4 after 10 overs. Four! Another brilliant shot from Shreyas as he times it towards the deep point region off Ben Stokes. A back-foot punch and timed to perfection. Four! Shreyas Iyer gets a boundary towards fine leg and ends Sam Curran's over with a four. India - 40/3 after 9 overs. The fourth seamer for England, Sam Curran, has been brought into the attack in the 9th over. After 7 overs, India could only reach 29/3. India's 22-3 is their second lowest score in a T20 powerplay, and lowest when batting first. Also the joint lowest powerplay score by a team against England in T20s (Afghanistan were 22-5, batting 2nd, in Colombo in 2012 ICC World T20). Four! Shreyas Iyer gets a boundary towards fine leg off Mark Wood. End of the powerplay and India reach 22/3 after 6 overs. This isn't the start Indian were looking for but an ideal one for Eoin Morgan. Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan's struggle with the bat continues as he tried to pull the length delivery from Mark Wood and pays the price as the ball crashes into the stumps. He perishes for 4. India - 20/3 in 5 overs. SIX!! Rishabh Pant plays a brilliant shot over third-man off Archer. The ball sails over the fielders for a maximum. Four!! He followed it with a shot at mid-wicket. This is what confidence does to an in-form batsman. Four! Rishabh Pant ends Adil Rashid's over with a boundary and India reach 7/2 after 3 overs. Wicket! Adil Rashid does the trick as he bowls a slower one and Virat Kohli gives a simple catch to Chris Jordan for a duck at mid-off. The Indian captain falls for yet another duck, this time in the T20I. Not the start the hosts, as well as the fans, were looking for. India are 3/1 in 2.3 overs. Virat Kohli falls to leg spin for only the sixth time in the last two years of T20 cricket. Before this game, he was averaging 66.20 against leg spin in the last two years. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 12, 2021 Wicket! Jofra Archer strikes in his first over as KL Rahul is clean bowled for 1. The batsman is played on and India lose their first wicket for 2. There's definitely something for the pacers on this pitch and Archer has struck early. 1st innings! Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul walk in the middle to open innings. Adil Rashid starts with the new ball for England. This is the first time Adil Rashid has bowled the first over of a T20 international. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 12, 2021 Hardik Pandya: It's been almost one and half months since I have been preparing in this format - it's going to be important with the World T20 coming up. You will see me bowling in this series. The kind of depth we have now, we can express ourselves pretty well, I have always played situations in my life - will do whatever the team requires, but think I can play freely. It's going to be a cracker of a series with the kind of depth they have. But T20 is such a format where things can change any time in the match. India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. So India make last minute tweak to the playing XI, resting Rohit, getting Dhawan to open with Rahul. And after all the pre-match build up, Suryakumar Yadav has to bide his time for the India cap — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 12, 2021 England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Virat Kohli: Probably would have bowled first as well. Dew is going to be a massive factor in the second half. Got to get into the game with the ball and restrict them to a chaseable score. We were planning to do things like batting first in these conditions where bowling in the dew becomes a factor. It's a good way to prepare for the World Cup. The next few months will be important from a team environment. Rohit is resting for the first couple of games. Eoin Morgan: We're going to have a bowl. Looks a good wicket with a covering of grass. A little bit of dew later on. Going to be an evenly-poised contest. The opportunity to play in India against a very strong side with the World Cup later this year, we're really excited. The key is to evolve in our game. Five T20Is at this ground, it's going to turn at some stage and we have to be smarter. That's one aspect of our game that we're trying to evolve. Toss Update: England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and elects to field. Toss Update:



England have won the toss & elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the first @Paytm #INDvENG T20I.



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/XYV4KmdfJk pic.twitter.com/RiliiglyRM — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2021 Pitch Report: Former India cricketers Ajit Agarkar and Deep Dasgupta give the pitch report, "It's a black-soil pitch, unlike the Tests which had red-soil surfaces. It's quite hard and also a bit abrasive might have something in it for the wrist spinners. The outfield is in top condition and the dew, later on, should make it even faster. There could be a lot of runs on offer."