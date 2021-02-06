India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Root eyes yet another double ton after Stokes departs for 82

Chennai, Feb 6: England batsmen would be aiming to bat for long and pile up a big first-innings' total against India on Day 2 of the opening Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (February 6).

Having frustrated the Indian bowlers for his wicket and slammed his third consecutive century, England captain Joe Root put on a display of a masterful knock on the opening day of the first of four-Test series.

India vs England 2021, 1st Test: Root and co aiming at first innings total of 600-700

Centurion Root (128*) resumed the batting on day two with the new man-in Ben Stokes and the duo would be looking to stitch another big partnership and pave the path for the rest of the batsmen to post 500-600-plus in the first innings.

1

49838

India, on the other hand, would be looking to dismiss the strong English middle-order which must be upbeat with the dominating batting performance from the top-order. Dominic Sibley (87) may have missed a well-deserved hundred at Chepauk, having toiled all through the day on a pitch that practically had nothing to offer for the bowlers. However, the opener was dismissed in the final over of the day's play after getting trapped in front by Jasprit Bumrah, playing his first Test at home soil.

India would hope for a better bowling effort from its spin troika of R Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem as they looked ineffective on day one. They failed to tighten the noose around English batsmen who played all kinds of shots against them and never let the hosts dominate them. All three spinners conceded runs as both Root and Sibley played brilliant drives, sweeps and reverse sweeps to negate their spin and put up a stand of 200-plus for the third wicket.

Captain Virat Kohli would be hoping for a better show from his bowling unit in the morning session of day two and also hope they put some check on the flow of runs.

Auto Refresh Feeds 400 up for England in 132nd over. The tourists have only lost 4 wickets in the process. Root and Ollie Pope are present into the middle and the tourists have six wickets in hand. WICKET!!! BEN STOKES (84) slog sweeps Shahbaz Nadeem for a six but fails to connect it. Pujara takes juggling catch in the deep. The partnership has finally been broken and the Indians have got the first wicket of the day. England - 387/4 SIX!! Ben Stokes comes down the ground and dispatches the ball into the stands at long-on off Shahbaz Nadeem. He moves on to 72*. Play resumes at Chepauk in the second session and 8 runs have come in the first two overs. 100-run stand between Root and Stokes also comes up. England - 363/3 in 121 overs. England reach 355/3 in 119 overs at Lunch break. This has been another dominating session for the tourists as the duo put up an unbeaten 92-run-stand and didn't lose any wicket. Root - 156* (277 balls) and Stokes - 63* (98 balls) will resume batting in the second session. England have lost just 1 wicket in 3 sessions since losing 2 before lunch y’day. Tells you something about the pitch but doesn’t undermine England’s batting a whit. Root’s been magnificent and Stokes toyed with the bowling. India paying the price for squandering some half chances — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 6, 2021 50 off 73 deliveries for Ben Stokes, he's completed the half-century in no time. Back-to-back boundaries from Stokes as he reverse sweeps his way to a fifty. 150 in most consecutive Tests: 4 Kumar Sangakkara 2007 3 Wolly Hammond 1928-29 3 Don Bradman 1937 3 Zaheer Abbas 1982-83 3 Mudassar Nazar 1983 3 Tom Latham 2018-2019 3 Joe Root 2021 Harsha Bhogle talks about the pitch at Chepauk. Very interesting phase. The pitch has suggested there is an occasional deviousness to it. Stokes' reaction is to attack. Different kind of contest looming..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 6, 2021 150 up for Joe Root. He has now crossed 150 in three consecutive Tests. Most 150+ Test scores since 2010: Alastair Cook - 10 Virat Kohli - 10 Root - 10* Dropped! Tough chance for Ashwin as he fails to hold on to the return catch off Stokes. It was firmly hit by the batsman and the bowler tried to put his right hand, but failed to grab it. India have lost their two reviews in quick succession one against Stokes and the second against Root. Not Out! Shahbaz Nadeem appeals for LBW against Joe Root (147), the umpire is not interested. Kohli goes upstairs but the ball tracking confirmed the ball was missing wickets. DRS lost! The hosts have lost two of their reviews. 50-run partnership between Joe Root and Ben Stokes. It has been a fine batting performance for the English batsmen in the morning session on Day 2.