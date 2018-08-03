India Vs England, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Visitors eye another disciplined show with the ball

Birmingham, Aug 3: Indian bowlers would be aiming to wrap-up England's second innings early when they come out into the middle on the third day of the first Test match here on Friday (August 3).

Team India skipper Virat Kohli led a fightback as he produced a stellar show, almost single-handedly, on the second day and took his team to a respectable stage. Kohli's gritty innings of 149 helped the visitors post 274 in their first innings after hosts rattled the former's top order early on.

Following Kohli's sublime show with the bat, India managed to get the wicket of English opener Alastair Cook before stumps to end another day on a high.

1

42374

At stumps, England were 9 for 1 in their second innings with an overall lead of 22 runs. Ashwin dismissed Cook for a duck in an action replay of the first innings. The left-handed veteran batsman missed to read the line and the ball breached his defences.

The visitors would now be hoping for another disciplined effort from their bowling unit to dismiss hosts to a low total. But it will be easier said than done because Joe Root and rest of the English batsmen would put up stiff resistance. The match is still evenly poised, however, the hosts have an upper hand as they'll get to bowl in the fourth innings and India's batting record in the fourth innings isn't satisfying.

Match is being LIVE telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Ten 3.

Live Streaming on SonyLiv

Here are the live updates from Day 3:

Kohli's 149, which will rank amongst one of the finest hundreds by an Indian batsman on English soil, enabled the visitors to reach 274 thereby bringing down the first innings deficit to only 13 runs.

England had scored 287 in their first essay. Interestingly, Kohli's 149 in a single innings is 15 runs more than his aggregate of 134 runs in 10 knocks during the disastrous tour of 2014.

The day certainly belonged to Kohli, whose dogged determination for a course correction was evident during an innings where he scored more than fifty per cent of his team's runs even as he was booed by England fans for his version of 'mic drop' celebrations on the first day.

He got a couple of reprieves early in his innings but his intent to scrap it out under overcast conditions with an incisive Sam Curran (4/74), wily James Anderson (2/41) and relentless Ben Stokes (2/73) asking probing questions, stood out.

His 22nd Test hundred had 22 boundaries and a six and the unbridled joy on competing for the coveted hundred was palpable as he let out a wild roar and kissed his wedding ring. He was beaten but he looked unfazed.

He covered the swing, the footwork was more assured whenever he met the ball on the front foot. Kohli's innings is worth its weight in gold simply because of the situation the team was in.