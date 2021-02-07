India vs England, 1st Test Day 3, Updates: Rohit-Gill begin hosts' response with bat; tourists all out for 578

Chennai, Feb 7: England tailenders would be looking to take their first-innings total to close to 600 as they come out to bat on day three of the opening Test against India here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (February 7).

Dominic Bess (28*) and Jack Leach (7*) resumed batting for the tourists and would be looking to tire the hosts out before the Virat Kohli-led side comes to bat in the first innings. Kohli would be hoping his bowlers to remove the remaining England batsmen as soon as possible in the morning session.

Earlier on day two, Root became the first player to mark a 100th Test cap with a double century as the English made India toil again on day two. Root resumed on 128 and the captain went on to make a magnificent 218, putting on 124 for the fourth wicket with the brilliant Ben Stokes (82).

The tourists were in a commanding position on 555-8 at stumps on a day which saw the imperious Root take centre stage once again.

Yorkshireman Root moved above Alec Stewart to go third on the list of England's leading Test run-scorers with another masterclass, taking his staggering tally of runs to 644 in his last three Tests.

Having made 228 in the first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka and a century in the second match in Galle, where England sealed a 2-0 whitewash, Root registered his fifth double century in the longest format as India bowlers were made to suffer in the heat.

Jasprit Bumrah removed Dom Sibley for 87 in the final over on day one, but Virat Kohli's side failed to make a breakthrough in the morning session on the second day.

Root was 156 not out at lunch and Stokes on 63 with England in command at 355-3 and Stokes was the only man to fall before tea, caught by a juggling Cheteshwar Pujara off Shahbaz Nadeem in the deep.

Ollie Pope made 34 on his return from a shoulder injury before he fell to Ravichandran Ashwin and Root's marathon knock was finally ended when he was trapped leg-before by Nadeem, with England 477-6.

Ishant Sharma bowled Jos Buttler (30) and Jofra Archer first ball, but Dom Bess and Jack Leach were still there at the close. Rohit Sharma inexplicably dropped Bess at midwicket on 18, which just about summed up India's day.

Paceman Ishant was impressively economical on a flat track. He was on a hat-trick after cleaning up Buttler and Jofra Archer, but Jack Leach denied him that feat.

Here are the updates from Day 3:

Auto Refresh Feeds Wicket! Rohit Sharma (6) edges Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler takes an easy catch behind the stumps. First Test wicket for Jofra Archer on Indian soil. India - 19/1. Jofra Archer is into the attack for England. It's going to be an interesting contest between English pacers and India openers. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are into the middle to begin hosts' response with the bat. James Anderson to start with the new ball for England. Rohit has special supporters in the stands. Say hello to our cute little supporter 😍#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/CQg8U9c3Tx — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2021 3 wickets each for Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin in this innings. Ishant Sharma will have to wait for his 300th Test wicket now as captain Kohli didn't introduce him on day three. England have batted for almost 40 minutes in the morning session as they scored 23 runs in the 10.1 overs. 190.1 overs by England is the longest first innings in Test cricket since South Africa batted out 190.4 overs against India in Kanpur in 2004/05. 20 no-balls by India is the joint-most by India have bowled in a home Test equalling 20 no-balls in the Ahmedabad Test against Sri Lanka in 2009/10. Wicket! Jimmy Anderson (1) tries to sweep R Ashwin but failed to read the ball and gets clean bowled. England all out for 578 in 190.1 overs. Lucky! Rishabh Pant misses an easy stumping chance and gives Jack Leach a breather. The batsman walks down the track to go for a biggie but failed to read the carrom ball from R Ashwin and so did Pant. The spinner was disappointed with Rishabh. Everyone misses stumping. Even great keepers do but the way Pant missed that stumping of Leach off Ashwin tells me all I need to know about Pant the keeper. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 7, 2021 India take the third new ball in the 186th over - sixth over of the play on day 3 - and he traps Dom Bess plumb in front. Bess scored 34 before Bumrah dismissed him soon after Kohli took the third new ball. England - 567/9.