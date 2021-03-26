India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score: Buttler wins toss and invites hosts to bat first in Pune

Pune, March 26: Rampaging Indian team takes on a rather clueless England, aiming to seal off another series victory in the second ODI in Pune on Friday (March 26).

Both teams were hit by injuries in the first ODI with the visitors losing skipper Eoin Morgan and batsman Sam Billings for the remainder of the seires, while the hosts lost batsman Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out for the rest of the series and IPL 2021.

Iyer's unfortunate shoulder injury makes way for the immensely talented Suryakumar Yadav to make his ODI debut and get a chance to showcase his '360 degree' hitting skills in the 50 overs game after impressing in the T20 series.

England also have a lot to ponder on after the manner in which they lost the first ODI and added to their woes is injuries to skipper Morgan and Billings.

In Morgan's absence, Jos Buttler will be captaining the side while opener Liam Livingstone will be making his ODI debut. England's top-order batsman Dawid Malan has been drafted into the squad as a backup batsman and is available for selection.

It now remains to be seen whether India are able to add "another sweetest victory" or if the visitors spoil their party.

Here myKhel brings the live updates of India vs England, 2nd ODI:

Auto Refresh Feeds India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(captain), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper/captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley As for team news, India opt for Rishabh Pant to replace injured Shreyas Iyer, while England make three changes, two forced as Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley replace Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Mark Wood. England skipper Jos Buttler has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. Jos Buttler is set to lead England as excepted as he makes way into the middle along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the toss. Pitch Report: Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar feel that it looks like an even better pitch than the first game. They feel there's a little bit of grass covering and it's a bit firm and it will be of some help for the seamers. However, they concluded that this pitch looks flatter than the last one leading to more runs scored and more boundaries hit. While India's stunning comeback handed England back-to-back losses, the visitors have not lost three in a row since February 2016. Can Kohli and co beat them and seal the series? Both teams were hit by injury in the first ODI with England losing their skipper Eoin Morgan and batsman Sam Billings, while India lost Shreyas Iyer. So, how will the teams line up? Let's find out at the toss, which is just half an hour away. Hello all and welcome to myKhel's live updates of the India vs England 2nd ODI.