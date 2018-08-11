India Vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Focus shifts towards Indian bowlers, English batters

London, Aug 11: After Indian batting line-up came crashing in 35 overs in their first innings against England on the second day of Lord's Test, all eyes will now be on their bowlers on day three here on Saturday (August 11).

Team India perished in tough batting conditions against a quality swing bowling led by James Anderson and folded for 107.

It will be interesting to see how Indian bowlers perform on the third day when conditions are expected to be much better than the previous day. It will be a test of character of the Indian bowlers who would wish the fielders do not let them down and take those catches at slip.

England batsmen, on the other hand, must be eager to display a spirited show and frustrate the tourists under home conditions and cement their position in the game.

Earlier on Friday, England captain Joe Root's decision to bowl after winning the toss paid off well. India's much-hyped batting line-up once again failed to show any resilience on a pitch that wasn't easy to bat on from the word go.

Anderson (5/20) returned with the honour of completing his sixth five-wicket haul in an innings at Lord's and 26th overall in the longer format of the game. His fiery spell rattled the Indian top order which failed to offer any resistance with the bat.

The right-arm seamer also completed 99 wickets on this venue and lit up a rather gloomy day that was disrupted by frequent rain interruptions after the toss.

Anderson was brilliantly assisted by Chris Woakes (2/19) on a pitch that favoured the pace bowling from the word go. Stuart Broad (1/37), Sam Curran (1/26) were the other bowlers used by skipper Joe Root as he didn't take the services of his spinner Adil Rashid.