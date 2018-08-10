India Vs England, 2nd Test, Live Updates: Pujara departs in unlucky fashion, rain stops play

London, Aug 10: England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl against India on Friday (August 10) as the match could only be resumed on the second day of the Lord's Test after incessant rain forced even a ball being bowled on opening day.
Root won the toss and immediately opted to bowl as the pitch seemed lively and assisted pacers.
"We are going to bowl first. Looks a fresh wicket. With the weather around, it gives us a good chance to take wickets this morning. We are going with Woakes ahead of Moeen and Pope comes in. We gave ourselves an option with that green tinge on it looking to bowl first. Gives us a great chance to get wickets and get ahead early in the game. He (Pope) was all excited in the dressing room yesterday, just really hope he expresses himself, exactly how he does in the county and really enjoys the occasion," said Root after winning the toss.
Kohli said he too must have done the same had he won the toss.
"We wanted to bowl first, to be honest looking at the weather. Not only today but also for the next few days, it's going to be the same. It supposed to be a shortened game. It's a hard pitch, looks dry. The wicket looks good, much better than Edgbaston and the boys are confident. Everyone has to be in the game. The batsmen, the spinners. We have to enjoy the game. We have brought back Pujara, KL Rahul moves up the order in place of Shikhar. Kuldeep Yadav comes in the side for Umesh Yadav purely because the surface is dry. We need an attacking wrist spinner. We have a good balance looking at two spinners and a quality all-rounder," said Kohli.
The remaining four days will see 96 overs each to make up for the lost time. However, there is more rain forecast for this weekend and as such this match could see routine rain breaks.
Here are the live updates:
Meanwhile, a little sarcasm as rain continues to frustrate.
Match will resume at 8 & continue till India loses another wicket. Then it will rain & will be stumps.— Anurag Rekhi (@Dravidict) August 10, 2018
If the wicket that falls is of Virat Kohli then it will rain continuously for the next 3days. Virat bhai ki setting hai Indra Dev se. #ENGvIND
The match was supposed to start at 8 PM but the clouds are back again and it has started raining again.
Bishan Singh Bedi on India's top-order collapse.
This is why playing n Eng is tough...& it doesn’t appear Indns were prepared fr the ‘rainy day’... all puns intended! Lord’s Test might yet be good learning curve fr M/s Kohli & Co..in how to save a Test frm here on..with all professional pride in tact..!!— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 10, 2018
Pat Symcox feels bad for India's dressing room.
Indian dressing room must be seething over the umpiring decision to stay on and then have a critical run out happen. #ENGvIND— Pat Symcox (@PatSymcox77) August 10, 2018
Not the best of figures for Pujara.
That was a horrible moment for India's batsmen, but it's an all too familiar scene for Chesteshwar Pujara. Of India's last 10 Test run-outs, Pujara has been involved in seven of them. #ENGvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 10, 2018
Oh no.... The constant rain interruption and delay has done the trick for England as Cheteshwar Pujara gets run out for 1. He paid for responding to Kohli's call from non-striker's end but was sent midway as a result he ended up nowhere and English fielder Ollie Pope dislodges the bail quite comfortably.
After Cheteshwar Pujara was run out by Ollie Pope for 1, rain once again stopped play for the time being.— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018
Let's hope the rain will quickly pass! 🙏#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/CwjkkogjKj
Match resumes! Pujara and Kohli are back into the middle and they will be tested by the English pacers again.
Update! Rain has stopped and the match will resume at 6:10 PM.
13.40 restart... #ENGvIND— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 10, 2018
Covers are back.
😔 Unfortunately, the rain has returned just as play was about to restart.— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018
As a consequence, an early lunch has been taken.#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/IcaIYYH4L9
It has started raining at Lord's again just when preparations were being made to resume play. Early lunch has been taken at Lord's.
August 10, 2018
Update! Rain has stopped and the match will resume from 5:15 PM. The first session has been extended to 6:15 PM. So the lunch will be now be taken at 6:15 PM in the game isn't interrupted further.
Match starting at 5:15 n 1st session extended til 6:15 #INDvENG— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 10, 2018
Rahul-Vijay never stitched a fifty-plus opening stand for India outside India. There opening partnership away from home so far has been: 3, 0, 48, 4, 3, 28, 11, 7 & 34 (Avg 15.33).
The ball on which Rahul was dismissed by Anderson was only the second delivery he played against the English pacer. Of Anderson's 21 deliveries, Vijay faced 5, Pujara 12, KL Rahul 2, Kohli* 2.
KL Rahul's figures outside Asia in 2018: 4, 16, 0, 4, 10, 13, 8. 55 runs at an average of 7.9 in 7 Test innings.
KL Rahul's last 9 Test knocks— Abhay (@ImAbhay3) August 10, 2018
7
10
4
0
16
54 against one of the best Test sides in Afghanistan
4
13
8
116 @ 12.88#ENGvIND
That peach of a delivery from Jimmy!
.@jimmy9 can make the ball talk! 👌🏻#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3. #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/vxoXUYJM8P— SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) August 10, 2018
Rain is back! India are 11/2 in 6.3 overs against England. The teams are heading back into the pavilion and the fielding side's morale must be quite high at this break.
🌧😔— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018
Unfortunately the rain has stopped play with India 11/2 after 6.3 overs.
Fingers crossed the sun will soon return 🤞#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/oWNmYOdr3T
So the Indian skipper is into the middle inside 10 overs. It is going to be a challenging innings for Virat Kohli as Anderson is working his magic with the new ball and two Indian batsmen have surrendered against him.
Wicket! KL Rahul feathers the ball moving away from him and pays the price. He was given an opportunity to open the innings for India but could hardly make any difference as he's back for 8. It was also a beauty from Anderson as he gives the tourists their second jolt in 6 overs. India - 10/2.
Masterclass from @jimmy9 swinging the ball up the slope at Lords. India 2/10 #EndvInd— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 10, 2018
After 5 overs, India reach 9 for the loss of one wicket. A boundary came off the final delivery down the leg side off Anderson and Rahul gets another boundary to his name.
Four! KL Rahul plays a glorious cover drive and opens his account. Those were the first runs for the team as well.
Stuart Broad and James Anderson follow the second and third over without leaking even a single run and India's account with run hasn't yet opened.
Wicket! Murali Vijay is clean bowled on the fifth delivery of the match. It was an out-swinging delivery from the English pacer and Vijay was completely outclassed. India lose their first wicket early on. Vijay failed to make it count in his 100th Test innings.
Dream outswinger from Anderson..... Clouds around. Intentional metaphor— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 10, 2018
Murali Vijay and KL Rahul open innings for India and James Anderson starts with the new ball for the tourists.
India (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.
England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
India have dropped Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav in their playing XI and included Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav.
Toss Update: England skipper Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bowl against India. Chris Woakes and debutant Ollie Pope are in hosts' playing XI.
Ground staff on their duty at the Home of Cricket!
🌤 Sun is still peeking through the clouds at Lord's at present with the Groundstaff hard at work!#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/2fVSe6H0F8— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018
Clouds are back.
What could possibly go wrong? #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/CKoG9GA50f— Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) August 10, 2018
Here's how the pitch at Lord's looks like!
Win the toss and ?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WLnQX60fOq— BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2018
Earlier on day one, the play was called off at 4.50 pm local time without a single ball being bowled. The match officials decided to take an early lunch, moving the scheduled break ahead by 30 minutes.
As it rained yesterday and there are predictions of rain today as well, the role of toss becomes important and will be interesting to see what the two captains would do after winning the toss. The moisture in pitch and the overcast conditions at Lord's are likely to assist pacers.
Even after lunch, there was no respite from the rain and it went on throughout the afternoon. Finally, 45 minutes after the 'tea break', the umpires inspected conditions twice before declaring no play was possible.
A few players, including Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings, did make their way to the indoor nets to pass time. As the scheduled tea break came over, there was some weather clearance in the distance and the rain did slow down.
The umpires came out and had a chat with the ground staff as well, who were regularly cleaning off water from the covers. England are leading the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Birmingham by 31 runs.
England did name a first 12 on Wednesday, with 20-year-old Ollie Pope waiting to make his Test debut. India have not announced their playing XI but skipper Virat Kohli had said that he was tempted to play the second spinner. That thought might well have changed now, given the weather conditions and forecast ahead.
