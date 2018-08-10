India Vs England, 2nd Test, Live Updates: Pujara departs in unlucky fashion, rain stops play

London, Aug 10: England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl against India on Friday (August 10) as the match could only be resumed on the second day of the Lord's Test after incessant rain forced even a ball being bowled on opening day.

Root won the toss and immediately opted to bowl as the pitch seemed lively and assisted pacers.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks a fresh wicket. With the weather around, it gives us a good chance to take wickets this morning. We are going with Woakes ahead of Moeen and Pope comes in. We gave ourselves an option with that green tinge on it looking to bowl first. Gives us a great chance to get wickets and get ahead early in the game. He (Pope) was all excited in the dressing room yesterday, just really hope he expresses himself, exactly how he does in the county and really enjoys the occasion," said Root after winning the toss.

Kohli said he too must have done the same had he won the toss.

"We wanted to bowl first, to be honest looking at the weather. Not only today but also for the next few days, it's going to be the same. It supposed to be a shortened game. It's a hard pitch, looks dry. The wicket looks good, much better than Edgbaston and the boys are confident. Everyone has to be in the game. The batsmen, the spinners. We have to enjoy the game. We have brought back Pujara, KL Rahul moves up the order in place of Shikhar. Kuldeep Yadav comes in the side for Umesh Yadav purely because the surface is dry. We need an attacking wrist spinner. We have a good balance looking at two spinners and a quality all-rounder," said Kohli.

The remaining four days will see 96 overs each to make up for the lost time. However, there is more rain forecast for this weekend and as such this match could see routine rain breaks.

Here are the live updates:

Earlier on day one, the play was called off at 4.50 pm local time without a single ball being bowled. The match officials decided to take an early lunch, moving the scheduled break ahead by 30 minutes.

As it rained yesterday and there are predictions of rain today as well, the role of toss becomes important and will be interesting to see what the two captains would do after winning the toss. The moisture in pitch and the overcast conditions at Lord's are likely to assist pacers.

Even after lunch, there was no respite from the rain and it went on throughout the afternoon. Finally, 45 minutes after the 'tea break', the umpires inspected conditions twice before declaring no play was possible.

A few players, including Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings, did make their way to the indoor nets to pass time. As the scheduled tea break came over, there was some weather clearance in the distance and the rain did slow down.

The umpires came out and had a chat with the ground staff as well, who were regularly cleaning off water from the covers. England are leading the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Birmingham by 31 runs.

England did name a first 12 on Wednesday, with 20-year-old Ollie Pope waiting to make his Test debut. India have not announced their playing XI but skipper Virat Kohli had said that he was tempted to play the second spinner. That thought might well have changed now, given the weather conditions and forecast ahead.