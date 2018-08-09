India Vs England, 2nd Test Live Updates: Rain delays toss, early tea taken at Lord's

London, Aug 9: As India take on England in the second Test match at Lord's, starting Thursday (August 9), the tourists would expect their floundering batsmen to take more responsibility in pursuit of a series-levelling victory.

Virat Kohli and his boys missed the opportunity of the taking an early lead in the Test series as they went down by 31 runs in the opening Test against the hosts despite their skipper's heroics.

The visitors will be keen to level the series at Lord's as England are playing without their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes. The Indian batting needs to step up for that to happen as no player except Kohli looked comfortable enough to survive for long enough in the Birmingham Test.

India batsmen need to produce a better show in the second Test to give a tough fight to England. Joe Root and his men would start confident thanks to their win in the first Test.

However, Lord's has been a good hunting ground for India. They won a Test here in 2014 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. We expect Kohli and Co. to give a good performance in the second Test.

Two days before the game, there was a healthy amount of grass on the Lord's pitch. It is expected that the groundsmen will shave a few bits off before the first ball. But even if they don't, the general expectation is that the pitch would turn out to be quite dry. This has also prompted a rethink in the Indian camp as to what bowling strategy they would want to go in with.

Despite India's overall failed batting effort at Edgbaston, bowling coach Bharat Arun ruled out playing an extra batsman here. He also mentioned that the second spinner could come into contention. In that scenario, Umesh Yadav can be left out with Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya handling the pace duties.