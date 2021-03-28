India vs England, 3rd ODI Updates: English spinners strike in tandem as India's top four depart

Pune, March 28: India and England will lock horns in the third and series-deciding ODI here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday (March 28).
The tourists, who came up with an exceptional batting display in the second one-dayer to level the series 1-1 with a six-wicket victory on Friday (March 26), would be aiming to end the tour on a high following the Test and T20I series defeat. England - who are the world champions - played like champions in the record chase and shocked the hosts with their aggressive intent in the big run-chase.
Virat Kohli-led Indian side came out victorious defending 317 in the first ODI but failed to defend 336 in the second match. Almost every Indian bowler was hammered in the second ODI as the tourists displayed hitting abilities of the highest class.
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes showcased their big-hitting skills in the second ODI and gave Indian bowlers a run for their money. With scores of 94 and 124, Bairstow is the leading run-scorer in the three-match series and the right-handed batsman from Yorkshire would be looking to continue his form and help his team lift the series.
The Indians, on the other hand, would be looking to improve their spin attack which has been ineffective in the series so far. Barring pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar all other bowlers have been expensive in the two games.
Tweakers Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya leaked 156 runs in the last ODI from their 16 overs and failed to pick up a single wicket. Indian spinners' performance was in stark contrast to their English counterparts as Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali didn't just bowl miserly, but also picked up wickets for their side.
Captain Kohli would be hoping to address this issue and expect a better performance from his spinners in the decider as they play their last game of the season.
SIX!! Rishabh Pant hits consecutive fifty this time with a maximum off Rashid. He took just 44 deliveries to reach his 3rd ODI half-century.
50-run partnership between Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.
200 comes up for India in 29.3 overs. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have revived the Indian batting after top four departed in a gap of 53 runs.
Moeen Ali had conceded just 19 runs from his first six overs but leaked 20 in the seventh over.
SIX!! Hardik makes it a big over as he hits 3 sixes from that Moeen Ali over. 20 came off it. India reach 190/4 in 28 overs.
SIX!! Another maximum for Hardik off Moeen in this over, this time he hits the bowler over mid-wicket.
SIX!! Hardik Pandya too joins the party as he hits Moeen Ali straight down the ground for a maximum.
Four!! Pant firmly hits Livingstone over long-off for a boundary.
SIX!! Rishabh Pant plays a one-handed shot and gets a maximum off Livingstone.
Sensational comeback from the tourists as they have put a brake on the flow of runs after the century stand between Rohit and Shikhar.
WICKET! Centurion from the previous match KL Rahul (7) has been dismissed by Liam Livingstone as he's been caught at short fine leg by Moeen Ali. Superb catch by Ali and Livingstone gets his first ODI wicket in his very first over. The tactic has paid off. India - 157/4 in 24.2 overs.
Jos Buttler has introduced the third spinner in the attack, this time it's Liam Livingstone.
Four, Four! Two uncharacteristic shots from Rishabh Pant and he gets a couple of boundaries off Rashid. The spinner is miffed. 150 comes up for India.
Spinners have been Kohli's nemesis in 2021!
Virat Kohli vs England on this tour (Tests, T20Is, ODIs) 101.66 average vs Pace 28.38 average vs Spin
SIX!! Rashid bowls another googly but this time he's been hammered for a maximum over long-on for a biggie. This is the first six of the match.
Clean Bowled! Virat Kohli has been dismissed by Moeen Ali for 7 and the Indian skipper can't believe it as the ball spun sharply and hit the leg-stump. India have lost three quick wickets to spinners. India - 121/3 in 17.4 overs and they are in a precarious situation now.
Made that one turn a lot Mo than usual 😌 #INDvENG https://t.co/WD34erKi8E— PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) March 28, 2021
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan gives a simple return catch to Adil Rashid and walks back for 67. India lose both the openers to the leg-spinner off googly. India - 117/2 in 16.4 overs.
Four! Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary.
Most 100+ partnerships in ODIs 26 Sachin Tendulkar - Sourav Ganguly 20 Tillakaratne Dilshan - Kumar Sangakkara 18 Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli 17 Rohit Sharma - Shikhar Dhawan
WICKET!! ROHIT SHARMA falls to pick up the googly from Rashid and pays the price as he's been clean bowled for 37. The partnership has been broken and India lose their first wicket for 103.
Rohit Sharma dismissal rate v leg spinners in all cricket:— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 28, 2021
Leg breaks - 51.5
Googlies - 20.8#INDvENG
DRS Lost! England go upstairs to review the LBW appeal against Shikhar off Adil Rashid. The ball-tracking showed the ball was pitching outside leg.
100 comes up for India in 14 overs and that's also the 100-run partnership between these two.
Four and fifty! Shikhar Dhawan brings up his 32nd ODI half-century with a beautiful boundary off Rashid. He's taken just 44 deliveries to get to his fifty.
44-ball half-century for Shikhar Dhawan - that's the equal sixth fastest of his ODI career. #INDvENG— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 28, 2021
Adil Rashid has been brought into the attack by the English skipper in the 13th over as India reach 84/0 after 12 overs.
Four! A short-arm jab from Shikhar Dhawan off Wood towards the mid-wicket and the southpaw gets a boundary.
4 runs came from the first over bowled by Ben Stokes as India reach 65/0 after 10 overs. A confident start from the openers so far.
Excellent start for India, and in particular Shikhar Dhawan. 38 runs in the first 10 overs - only once since July 2018 has he scored more in Powerplay 1. #INDvENG— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 28, 2021
4 0 4 4 1 4! 17 runs came from that Topley over and India reach 53/0 after 8 overs. Good start so far.
Four! Dhawan flicks the ball moving towards the leg side and gets another boundary off Topley.
FOUR! Just chipped over short extra cover by Shikhar Dhawan and he gets four runs off Topley.
0,0,0,0,0,0! Brilliant start for Mark Wood as he begins with a maiden over. India - 36/0 after 7 overs.
After 6 overs, India reach 36/0.
Ashwin wants to change the coin for a change of fortune for the India skipper.
Change the coin please! 😂😂 #matchrefree #javagalsrinath #toss #INDvsENG— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 28, 2021
15 runs came from that over bowled by Sam Curran and India reach 35/0 after 5 overs.
Four! Dhawan cuts the wide one from Curran and it flies over the point fielder for a boundary.
4.1 over - Rohit hits Sam Curran over mid-off for a boundary. 4.2 over - Rohit hits Curran over on side for a boundary. Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit.
India's batting approach in the middle overs is going to be crucial.
After losing previous match in spite of scoring 336, will be interesting to see India’s batting strategy, especially in the middle overs, today.— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 28, 2021
Four! Rohit Sharma hits a glorious cover drive off Reece Topley and gets his first boundary of the innings.
5 runs for India in the first over. There seems to be a little urgency in the openers' running between the wickets. Is that an indication of a change in tactics from the Indians in the powerplay?
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are in the middle. Rohit is on strike. Sam Curran will open the attack for England.
England have now won 10 tosses on this tour, across all formats. Partly a consequence of the schedule, but that is the second most tosses they have ever won in a tour, either home or away - they won 11 against Australia, in 2009.
When was the last time India lost 10/12 tosses, most of them consecutively? Gives England a huge advantage batting 2nd in an ODI chase #INDvsENG_2021— Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) March 28, 2021
Kohli and toss have never been best of friends.
Virat Kohli toss win record vs England— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 28, 2021
Tests: 2/14
ODIs: 3/10
T20Is: 3/11
Overall: 8/35
In this entire tour, he won just two tosses in 12 matches.#INDvENG
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan.
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
Virat Kohli | India captain: I would've bowled first again, but it seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now. It's a hard pitch and has some grass covering. We've introspected and identified a few areas that we need to improve on, put up 20-30 more runs with the bat and put up a better show with the ball. Our best cricket has come out when our backs have been against the wall - Test series, after being one down and the same in T20s, after being 1-2 down. We have to be at our best today to win the decider. We have a tactical change: Natarajan comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.
Jos Buttler | England captain: We're bowling first, for similar reasons as the first two games. Very proud of the performance the other day, and it showed our passion. It's important to continue playing the brand of cricket that we are known for. It's been a fantastic tour with some great matches, and it's come down to the last game of the tour that decides the result. We're desperate to win today's decider. Just one change for today: Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran.
Toss Update: England captain Jos Buttler wins the toss and opted to field.
Hosts are getting into the grooves in Pune.
#TeamIndia get into the groove for the ODI series finale 👍💪 @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3TGIDDzx1p— BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2021
VVS Laxman brings up the pitch report for the 3rd ODI and it is once again a batting paradise. "It's been a phenomenal batting surface. There's a tinge of grass but it'll be hard, so the batsmen can play through the line and trust the pace and bounce on the pitch, like the first two ODIs. And with dew coming into play, I think the team winning the toss will bowl first.:
This is what the two teams are fighting for!
🏆 ODI Series Decider 🏆@Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gL7p8vF6Gq— BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2021
Hello and welcome to the match updates from the decider 3rd ODI between India and England in Pune. We are going to witness a contest between two of the best white-ball format teams clashing for the one last time as the season of international cricket comes to an end in the country. Both the teams would be aiming to finish it with a flourish and that makes this encounter a mouth watering one.
