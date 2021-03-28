India vs England, 3rd ODI Updates: English spinners strike in tandem as India's top four depart

Pune, March 28: India and England will lock horns in the third and series-deciding ODI here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday (March 28).

The tourists, who came up with an exceptional batting display in the second one-dayer to level the series 1-1 with a six-wicket victory on Friday (March 26), would be aiming to end the tour on a high following the Test and T20I series defeat. England - who are the world champions - played like champions in the record chase and shocked the hosts with their aggressive intent in the big run-chase.

Virat Kohli-led Indian side came out victorious defending 317 in the first ODI but failed to defend 336 in the second match. Almost every Indian bowler was hammered in the second ODI as the tourists displayed hitting abilities of the highest class.

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes showcased their big-hitting skills in the second ODI and gave Indian bowlers a run for their money. With scores of 94 and 124, Bairstow is the leading run-scorer in the three-match series and the right-handed batsman from Yorkshire would be looking to continue his form and help his team lift the series.

The Indians, on the other hand, would be looking to improve their spin attack which has been ineffective in the series so far. Barring pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar all other bowlers have been expensive in the two games.

Tweakers Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya leaked 156 runs in the last ODI from their 16 overs and failed to pick up a single wicket. Indian spinners' performance was in stark contrast to their English counterparts as Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali didn't just bowl miserly, but also picked up wickets for their side.

Captain Kohli would be hoping to address this issue and expect a better performance from his spinners in the decider as they play their last game of the season.

