India vs England, 3rd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India scored a comfortable 10-wicket win at the Oval while England levelled with a thumping 100-run win at the Lord’s.

So, all set for the series decider? Before sitting down for the match, here are the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction details of the India vs England 3rd ODI.

1 Squads India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain / WK), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey. 2 Possible Playing 11 India: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (captain / wk), 6. Liam Livingstone 7 Moeen Ali, 8 David Willey, 9 Craig Overton, 10 Brydon Carse, 11. Reece Topley. 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 David Willey, 9 Reece Topley, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant. 4 Match Prediction Both England and India are on even keel now winning a match each. So who has edge in the series-deciding 3rd ODI at Old Trafford? There is not much to separate from the two teams but India have a bit more experience in their bowling line-up and that could tilt balance ever so more lightly in India’s favour. So, we will pick India as the winner in the 3rd India vs England ODI.