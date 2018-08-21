India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live: India look to grab victory

Nottingham, August 21: England will require more than just skill to thwart the India bowlers when the latter come for their wickets on Day 4 of the third Test. Clouds are hanging over Trent Bridge but word from those at the Bridge is that it's not match-threatening. But England will hope otherwise.

They have been asked to chase a daunting 521 to win by India. In the nine overs they faced on Monday (August 20), England made 23 for no loss with Alastair Cook, who will require a big innings to keep the English selectors' confidence in him going, and Keaton Jennings keeping the guard. They are still behind by 498 runs and still have to full days of negotiate. So, here's MyKhel covering the Day 4 Live and the question is whether India can uproot 10 English wickets.

England seem to be in a hurry more than india to close out this match. But superb reflex catch by Kohli to dismiss Pope off Shami Wicket No 3 and its Root caught by Rahul at 2nd slip off Bumrah. It's Bumrah's angle does the trick here. There are quite few edges and play and misses by English batsmen. Not very convincing by them Cook's struggle will give headache to England selectors but for the time being the left-hander may not play the 4th Test in Southampton - paternity leave Again that hard to leave line from Ishant - angling into the 4th stump and then straightening it. Ollie Pop and Root are the crease now WICKET NO 2:Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17 and England are 32/2 - two wickets in two overs for Ishant. Terrific start What Ishant does to left-handers is simple - He comes around the wicket and moves the ball a bit away from them and the possibility of edge is high there. Of course easier said than done and requires good amount of skill India and Ishant waste little time in getting the first breakthrough - Jennings is out caught behind by Pant. Time for play and both the teams have got fitness concerns. INDIA: Ashwin's dodgy hip ENG: Bairstow's broken finger We have to minutes more for the start of the game. In the meantime, go through what Pujara has to say about his batting and the match https://www.mykhel.com/cricket/india-vs-england-3rd-test-felt-pressure-but-county-stint-helped-me-pujara-097078.html?ref=hln