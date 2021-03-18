India vs England, 4th T20I Updates: Suryakumar ruled OUT in controversial fashion after sensational 57

Ahmedabad, March 17: Team India take on England in the fourth T20I to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday (March 18) and is going to be a must-win game for the Indians to keep themselves alive in the five-match series.

England had beaten India in the third match by 8 wickets to take a 2-1 lead, and one more win can see them beating India in a T20I series for the first time.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side will have to put their best foot forward and the most important amongst them is a better batting show from the top-order.KL Rahul, who has made 1, 0, 0 in three matches. Skipper Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour have expressed their support to Rahul.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken a wicket each in three matches but has conceded 44, 34 and 41 runs in his four overs in those matches. His form is also going to be a concern for the Indian side.

England are mighty pleased to see the belligerent fifty made by Jos Buttler, who failed to convert the start in the first two matches. The visitors will be hoping for another force effort from the opener to seal the series.

Fast bowler Mark Wood, despite a costly over at death against Virat Kohli, inflicted heavy damage at the top dismissing KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. If they hit the strap, England will be in a strong position.

Here are the updates from the 4th T20I:

Auto Refresh Feeds SIX!! Wow, Shreyas Iyer is on fire!!! This was the best of all the shots he's played tonight. Goes on the backfoot and hits Jordan over long-off. India - 167/5 in 18 overs. Four!! Shreyas hits Jordan straight down the ground and gets a boundary. SIX!! Short-pitched delivery from Jordan and Hardik pulls him for a maximum. With that shot, came 150 for the Indians. 9 runs and the important wicket of Rishabh Pant from that over bowled by Archer. India - 149/5 in 17 overs. Bowled! After getting hit for a boundary Archer comes back strongly and rattles Rishabh Pant's stumps. The southpaw departs after a quick fire 30. India - 144/5 in 16.2 overs. Four! Powerfully hit by Rishabh Pant and Jofra Archer couldn't do anything. Four!! Shreyas Iyer uses Mark Wood's pace and guides the ball towards the third man region and gets a boundary. The end over with a four. India reach 140/4 in 16 overs. Four! Mis-fielding from Sam Curran in the deep and Iyer gets a boundary. Curran was visibly surprised as the umpire signalled it a four as the ball touched the boundary ropes and came inside. India reach 128/5 in 15 overs. Four!! Brilliant wrist work from Rishabh Pant as he flicks Jordan over mid-wicket. The ball fell inches short of the boundary ropes, four it is. Shot!! Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark with a brilliant boundary. India reach 120/4 in 14 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (57) is given OUT caught in the deep by Malan. The on-field umpire gave the soft-signal 'out' and the TV umpire couldn't find the conclusive evidence to rule it out. Although, the catch wasn't clean as the fielder's finger wasn't underneath the ball. Ordinary umpiring costs India Kohli is disappointed with the decision. India - 110/4 SIX!! Sam Curran is welcomed by Suryakumar Yadav with a shot over fine leg for a maximum. Four! Rishabh Pant whacks the slower one from Ben Stokes and gets a boundary towards long-on. Four!! Suryakumar Yadav cuts Rashid fine and gets a boundary. With that boundary, he also slammed his maiden fifty in his second match, though he's batting for the first time. Four! Suryakumar Yadav slog sweeps Rashid and gets a boundary towards mid-wicket. End of 10 overs and India post 75/3. Despite getting to a good start in powerplay, the hosts have lost two wickets in quick succession as the tourists have made a decent comeback. WICKET!! Deceived brilliantly!! Kohli (1) has been stumped by Jos Buttler as he fails to read the googly from Rashid and pays the price. The leggie wins the battle yet again. India - 70/3 in 8.4 overs. Four! Another superb shot in the cover region from Suryakumar Yadav on the final delivery off Stokes. India 68/2 after 8 overs. Wicket! KL Rahul fails to clear the mid-off but didn't get the timing and elevation right. Easy catch for Archer at mid-off and Ben Stokes gets a wicket. Rahul falls for 14. India - 63/2 in 7.4 overs. SIX!!! SKY comes dancing down the track and reads the googly nicely and dispatches it over long-off for a maximum. Four! Suryakumar slog sweeps Rashid for a boundary over fine leg. 11 runs came from that final over of the powerplay bowled by Chris Jordan and Indi reach 46/1 after 6 overs. Four! Suryakumar Yadav uses the pace of the ball from Chris Jordan and guides it between gully and third man for a boundary. Four! Poor delivery from Chris Jordan as he bowls on the leg stumps and KL Rahul acknowledges with a boundary towards fine leg. After 5 overs, India reach 34/1. Rohit Sharma was dismissed in a bizarre fashion but Suryakumar Yadav has ensured the scoring rate is better. Four! Brilliant shot towards the deep point from SKY and he gets a boundary off Mark Wood. SIX!! First ball for Suryakumar Yadav in international cricket and he plays a superb shot over fine-leg and hits Jofra Archer for a maximum. Superb start. Wicket! Soft dismissal with a slower one. Rohit Sharma gives a simple return catch to Jofra Archer and he departs for 12. India - 21/1 in 3.4 overs. Jofra Archer to Rohit Sharma in T20:



3 dismissals#IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 18, 2021 Four! Brilliant shot towards cover for Rahul off Archer. This is the first time in this series he's hit a boundary. India - 18/0 after 2 overs 12 runs came from the first over for India. Rohit hit a maximum and a four in that over. Four! Rohit flicks Rashid and gets a boundary towards mid-wicket. SIX!!! Rohit Sharma takes the strike and welcomes Adil Rashid with a maximum over long-off. What a way to get off the mark. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are in the middle to open innings for India. Adil Rashid starts with the new ball. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar. England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Virat Kohli: Pretty happy, we were always willing to challenge ourselves. Our record hasn't been too bad batting first. It's tougher to set a total. This pitch looks the best in terms of hardness and evenness. Take pride in getting the job done. It doesn't always have to be do-or-die situation for you to bring out your best. You need to be in the best frame of mind, that's something we are looking to do tonight. One forced and one to give Rahul Chahar a chance. Chahal misses out. Ishan Kishan had a groin strain. Suryakumar will replace him. Eoin Morgan: We are gonna have a bowl again. The side that has chased has won. Looks a really good wicket, looks a lot harder. The challenge of setting a total depends on how you start. Earlier in the series, there was the dew factor. We never strive to become No. 1. We have a talented bunch outside the XI. No changes, same team. Toss Update: England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and have opted to field against India.