India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final: Rain plays spoilsport, India progress to the Final

Sydney, March 5: Incessant rain in Sydney forced the match officials to abandon the first semi-final in between India and England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Thursday (March 5) here at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This means the Women in Blue are through to their maiden World T20 final.

The match was scheduled to begin at 9:30 am (IST) but it started pouring one hour prior to the toss and kept delaying it further. To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss should have been held by 4.36 pm local time (11:06 am IST) and play must commence by 4.51 pm (11:21 am IST). But as the rain gods continued to show their wrath the match officials officially called-off the match without a ball being bowled.

India have qualified for the summit clash, courtesy their superior record in the group stage. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were unbeaten in the league stage and topped the group as they defeated Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

If the second semifinal between South Africa and Australia also gets washed out then the Proteas will advance to the final since they topped their group. The second semifinal is scheduled to begin after the India-England match at the same venue. There is no reserve day for the semifinals.