India vs Ireland, Ist T20I: Live: Dhawan, Rohit boost India to 208/5

Ireland won the toss and they are bowling first against India in the latter's 100th T20I. It's the dress rehearsal before the actual test but India would do well not to let the guard down when they take on effervescent Ireland in a two-match T20 rubber, starting on Wednesday (June 27).

The games will mark the onset of a long summer for the Indian team, with sterner tests against England to follow this short series in Malahide on the outskirts of Dublin.

England have just hammered Australia in an ODI series and most of their top players are in sublime form. Perhaps it was a marker of this crucial impending assignment that India decided to stay on and practice in London on Monday.

While the contingent had arrived from Delhi on Saturday, this was a first training session on-tour, held at the Merchants Taylor School cricket ground.

Reportedly, the players were split into three groups while practicing all facets of the game. Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar headed the pace group along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, while a few others practised fielding drills. Among batsmen, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan enjoyed a first stint together.

Skipper Virat Kohli and the in-form KL Rahul batted together in adjacent nets against spin and pace respectively. While Rahul has been a constant part of the T20I squad, Ajinkya Rahane's omission from the ODI squad means that he is once again a contender for the number four spot when the three-match series against England begins on July 12.

Hello and welcome to Malahide Cricket Club. Venue for the two T20Is against Ireland.#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/jLrxPxKjr9 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2018

Since the tour of South Africa, this is the first time a full-strength Indian team will be seen in action. Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and MS Dhoni were rested for the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka in March. The former trio also missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru recently.

On the bowling front, Kohli will be tempted to field both leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, giving them an early taste of conditions here. However, the pace department is an area of concern, as the second-choice fast bowlers have not enjoyed enough game time.

Since the 2017 Champions Trophy, India have played 32 ODIs and 18 T20Is, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah handling the new ball in 26 ODIs and 9 T20Is, respectively. Umesh Yadav last played an ODI in September 2017 against Australia at Bengaluru. Siddharth Kaul was in the Indian squad for the home ODIs against Sri Lanka in December, but was not picked ahead of Kumar-Bumrah.