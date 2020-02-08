Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Live Score: India win toss, bowl first

Live Blog
By

India look to level the series
India look to level the series

Auckland, February 8: India will be eager to level the series with a win in the second ODI against New Zealand here on Saturday (February 8) and extend the series to the third match. India had lost the first ODI at Hamilton despite posting a massive 347.

Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were India's main contributors and India will be looking at them to fire another round. Similarly, New Zealand will be eyeing a series win at tbe earliest opportunity and enter the following Test series with a lot of confidence.

So who will achieve their aim? Follow MyKhel's Live Updates here for the latest match info.

Auto Refresh Feeds
07:31 am

Shardul Thakur opens the proceedings for India and for NZ Guptill and Nicholls are opening.

07:15 am

Debut for Kyle Jameson

07:08 am

New Zealand (XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk/c), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett India (XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

07:07 am

Toss: India won and they are bowling first. Two changes for them as Saini comes in for Shami and Chahal in the place of Kuldeep.

06:57 am

Welcome to MyKhel's coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand. Toss is a few minutes away.

More INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 6:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue