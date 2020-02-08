India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Live Score: India win toss, bowl first

Auckland, February 8: India will be eager to level the series with a win in the second ODI against New Zealand here on Saturday (February 8) and extend the series to the third match. India had lost the first ODI at Hamilton despite posting a massive 347.

Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were India's main contributors and India will be looking at them to fire another round. Similarly, New Zealand will be eyeing a series win at tbe earliest opportunity and enter the following Test series with a lot of confidence.

So who will achieve their aim? Follow MyKhel's Live Updates here for the latest match info.

Auto Refresh Feeds Shardul Thakur opens the proceedings for India and for NZ Guptill and Nicholls are opening. Debut for Kyle Jameson Kyle Jamieson is all set to make his international debut today!



He becomes 197th cricketer to represent @BLACKCAPS in ODIs 👏#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/nMNrGI0WJE — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2020 New Zealand (XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk/c), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett India (XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah. Toss: India won and they are bowling first. Two changes for them as Saini comes in for Shami and Chahal in the place of Kuldeep. Welcome to MyKhel's coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand. Toss is a few minutes away.