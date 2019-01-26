India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Updates: India set Kiwis daunting 325

Taurango, January 26: Having won the first ODI at Napier, India will be eyeing a 2-0 lead when they face New Zealand in the second one-dayer here on Saturday (January 26). Virat Kohli's men have several factors going in their favour entering this India vs New Zealand ODI. True to their form, India made 324/4 in 50 overs with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma making fifties while MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav provided the final thrust.

First, their bowlers performed as a cohesive unit at MacLean Park, bundling out a power-packed New Zealand batting unit for a well-below par total. Then their batsmen mounted an easy chase and the most heartening feature of the chase was the form displayed by Shikhar Dhawan. The left-handed opener who had a modest run in the three ODIs against Australia recently played a controlled innings to anchor the chase.

Can India repeat the all-round performance? Or will the Kiwis fly high to level the series? For the answer, follow this Live Update of the second India vs New Zealand one-dayer. And tell us what do you think about the match via mykhel@one.in. We will publish your views.

Auto Refresh Feeds 100 up for New Zealand in 16.5 overs losing three wickets. They have a lot of work to do from here. Munro was looking good but his attempt to reverse sweep Chahal had fatal consequences. Poor poor shot. NZ are 84/3 Williamson played three breathtaking shots -- two pulls for six and then a delightful punch through covers for 4, all of Shami. But the pacer had the last laugh when Williamson chopped a ball on to his stumps. New Zealand are 53/2 as Captain Kane made 20 off 11 balls. Ross Taylor is the new man. Bhuvneshwar did the trick for India. Choked for big hits Guptill went for a slash shot outside off and Chahal took an excellent catch near third man. He made 15 and NZ are 23/1 in 5 overs. New Zealand begins the chase of 325. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open for them. Bhuvi starts for India. 4, 6, 4 by Kedar Jadhav and a four by Dhoni as India cash in the last over by Ferguson. 21 runs off the final over. 324/4. Can India defend? India reach 300 at last in the 49th over. Dhoni smashes Boult for a six. Rayudu (47) went for the pull and managed just a return catch to Ferguson. India need some quick runs from here as only four overs are remaining. Kedar Jadhva joins Dhoni. Kohli perishes to pull off Boult for 43 as India eye a final push. MS Dhoni walks in. This partnership is important for India as they need to reach somewhere near 340 to be in the safe zone. Of course, this Indian attack is capable of defending totals. Kohli and Rayudu have kept the run-rate well over five and we are closing in on the last 15 overs time. Perhaps, a few beefy blows are around Rohit Sharma departs for 87. A pull off Ferguson ends in the hands of Grandhomme at square leg. India are 173/2 after 30 overs and Rayudu joins Kohli. And how many times have you seen that? A full ball, driven through the covers imperiously by Kohli. This time off Ferguson. 4 runs. Wicket No 1 and Dhawan snicked Boult to Tom Latham behind the wicket for 66. And India are 154/1 in the 26th over. Kohli walks in. Rohit slams two fours off Boult in succession. He is slowly changing the gears now. 50 for Dhawan. And he celebrates that with two fours in as many balls off De Grandhomme. Rohit Sharma hits his 3rd six and second off Ferguson. This time a pull over fine leg. The Kiwi is trying to capitalise on his extra pace but Rohit is more than ready with his pulls, 100 for India in the 18th over. 50 for Rohit Sharma off 62 balls. All came via a pulled six off Ferguson. This is the 14th 100 partnership between Rohit and Dhawan. Despite getting hit for a six, Sodhi has kept the Indian openers in check, essentially by varying his length. 4 overs for 20 runs is a good effort on this track. First six of the match and it came off the bat of Rohit, who pulled Ish Sodhi over mid-wicket. The ball just cleared a jumping Lockie Ferguson Colin de Grandhomme is the 5th bowler. Military medium pace and he has come in for Mitchell Santner. Some leg-spin from New Zealand in the form of Ish Sodhi, who has replaced local boy Tim Southee After 10 overs India are 56 for no loss, a solid foundation building effort by the openers. Ferguson has whipped up good pace here, 148.8 kmph is the fastest so far. And 50 for India too in 9 overs. First bowling change for NZ. Lockie Ferguson and he nearly bowled Dhawan with a full delivery Outfield is quick giving full value to the shots of batsmen and the pitch does not have too much for bowlers either, the hit-the-ball-through-line type. We may be in for a run fest. Oh! What a start. Rohit Sharma edges Trent Boult but a diving NZ keeper failed to reach the ball, just. Then beat him outside the off. Shikhar Dhawan is the non-striker. India's XI: 1 Dhawan, 2 Rohit, 3 Kohli, 4 Rayudu, 5 Dhoni 6 Jadhav, 7 Shankar, 8 Kuldeep 9 Chahal 10 Bhuvneshwar 11 Shami New Zealand XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson, Taylor, Latham, Nicholls, de Grandhomme, Sodhi, Ferguson, Bracwell, Boult Kohli calls heads and it's heads. An unchanged India will bat first. Kane Williamson said NZ would have loved to bowl at the Bay Oval first. So, no heartbreaks for either side. Happy Republic Day all. Welcome to MyKhel's coverage of second India vs New Zealand ODI and toss is very near