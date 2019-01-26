India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Kohli's men look to extend lead

Taurango, January 26: Having won the first ODI at Napier, India will be eyeing a 2-0 lead when they face New Zealand in the second one-dayer here on Saturday (January 26). Virat Kohli's men have several factors going in their favour entering this India vs New Zealand ODI.

First, their bowlers performed as a cohesive unit at MacLean Park, bundling out a power-packed New Zealand batting unit for a well-below par total. Then their batsmen mounted an easy chase and the most heartening feature of the chase was the form displayed by Shikhar Dhawan. The left-handed opener who had a modest run in the three ODIs against Australia recently played a controlled innings to anchor the chase.

Can India repeat the all-round performance? Or will the Kiwis fly high to level the series? For the answer, follow this Live Update of the second India vs New Zealand one-dayer. And tell us what do you think about the match via mykhel@one.in. We will publish your views.

Auto Refresh Feeds First six of the match and it came off the bat of Rohit, who pulled Ish Sodhi over mid-wicket. The ball just cleared a jumping Lockie Ferguson Colin de Grandhomme is the 5th bowler. Military medium pace and he has come in for Mitchell Santner. Some leg-spin from New Zealand in the form of Ish Sodhi, who has replaced local boy Tim Southee After 10 overs India are 56 for no loss, a solid foundation building effort by the openers. Ferguson has whipped up good pace here, 148.8 kmph is the fastest so far. And 50 for India too in 9 overs. First bowling change for NZ. Lockie Ferguson and he nearly bowled Dhawan with a full delivery Outfield is quick giving full value to the shots of batsmen and the pitch does not have too much for bowlers either, the hit-the-ball-through-line type. We may be in for a run fest. Oh! What a start. Rohit Sharma edges Trent Boult but a diving NZ keeper failed to reach the ball, just. Then beat him outside the off. Shikhar Dhawan is the non-striker. India's XI: 1 Dhawan, 2 Rohit, 3 Kohli, 4 Rayudu, 5 Dhoni 6 Jadhav, 7 Shankar, 8 Kuldeep 9 Chahal 10 Bhuvneshwar 11 Shami New Zealand XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson, Taylor, Latham, Nicholls, de Grandhomme, Sodhi, Ferguson, Bracwell, Boult Kohli calls heads and it's heads. An unchanged India will bat first. Kane Williamson said NZ would have loved to bowl at the Bay Oval first. So, no heartbreaks for either side. Happy Republic Day all. Welcome to MyKhel's coverage of second India vs New Zealand ODI and toss is very near