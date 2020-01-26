India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Updates: Kiwis strike big with Kohli's wicket

Auckland, January 26: On India's Republic Day, Virat Kohli and his men will be eager to dish out a befitting performance and take a 2-0 lead against New Zealand in the T20I series at the Eden Park on Sunday (January 26). India had won the first match at the same venue quite comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

India will bank on their top order to fire in this game as they had done a couple of days ago to keep the pressure on the Kiwis. However, they will hope that their bowlers, except Jasprit Bumrah, would come up with better execution and it is imperative on this ground with small boundaries.

Can Kiwis stop the Indians? They have done quite well with the bat in the first game, and will be glad to see an improved performance from their bowlers, who failed put any pressure on Indian batsmen after they were asked to chase a 200+ total.

Here's MyKhel Live Updates and stay tuned for match-related info.

Auto Refresh Feeds 40 for 2 after 6 Power Play overs Shreyas Iyer comes in A catch down the leg side and Southee has Kohli for 11. 39/2 India are now. A ramp shot six by Rahul off Blair Tickener Rohit departs early in the chase of 133, for 8. A thick edge to Ross Taylor at slips off Tim Southee Rohit and KL Rahul are out for chase. Can they sustain the brilliance or will NZ show some fight? We will get to know. 3 runs off the 18th over. Bumrah is gold Shami was suffering from some sort of cramps, and is off the field now and he has an over to bowl 100 up for NZ in 15.3 overs. NZ lose Kane Williamson for 14 and they are now 81/4, it is unravelling quite quick here for Kiwis Jadeja takes a smart return catch to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme for 3. 76 for 3 after 11 overs. India right on top here Munro departs after a big struggle for 26 off 25 balls. NZ are 68/2 and it was a good catch by Kohli off Dube. 50 up for NZ in the 6.3 overs with Munro carting Dube for a 6 Shivam Dube into attack now Guptill wanted to send the ball long way but leading edge off Shardul Thakur ends in the hands of Kohli. Out for 33, blow for NZ as he was looking ominous. Skipper Kane in Munro has not been given any width to drive in this match and he looks cramped at 16-ball 13 at the moment. Guptill looks far more comfortable Indian bowlers looked far more certain about the areas to be bowled in this match than in the first game. Two outstanding fielding efforts at outfield by Manish Pandey and Virat Kohli. Both Guptill and Munro were denied boundaries off Shami Bumrah into attack now. Shami shares the new ball duties with Thakur Guptill starts with two sixes off Thakur Martin Guptill and Colin Munro open for NZ. Shardul Thakur handles the new ball. Both India and NZ are going with unchanged XI. India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul (wk), 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Mohammed Shami 11 Jasprit Bumrah New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Colin de Grandhomme, 5 Ross Taylor, 6 Tim Seifert (wk), 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Blair Tickner, 11 Hamish Bennett. Toss: Kiwis win and they are batting first Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand at Auckland. India are up 1-0 in the series. Toss is a little more than half-an-hour away and the match starts at 12.30 PM IST. Stay tuned.