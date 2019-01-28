India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Live Update: India chase 244 for series win

Tauranga, January 28: Having taken a 2-0 lead, India will have a chance on Monday (January 27) to wrap the ODI series against New Zealand. If they manage, this will be the third successive series India win away from home after the Test and one-day series triumph over Australia.

And signs tell us that India are indeed on the way to accomplish this feat. India need to score 244 to win the match and series, and this time they will not have MS Dhoni who missed this match with a sore hamstring. Here's the Live Updates of the 3rd India vs New Zealand ODI.

Auto Refresh Feeds WHACK! Rohit Sharma is slowly shifting to power mode. Hammers Ferguson for a 6. 100 up for India in 21 overs. Kohli brings it up with a nudged 4 off Ish Sodhi to deep third man 50 partnership between Rohit and Kohli as the latter brings it with a swept 4 off Santner. 6...Massive..straight over Santner's head. A cool hit that was. First in India's innings India reach 50 in 11.4 overs. Rohit and Kohli are are crease. Dhawan edges Boult to Taylor and out for 28. India are 39/1. Kohli walks in at No 3. Dhawan doing the early running here and Rohit is happy to give him strike. 39 after 8 overs and it's certainly a bright start for India 4,4,4 by Dhawan off Bracewell. India race 16 after 2 overs. India's chase begins. Dhawan and Rohit are at crease while Boult opens for NZ. 244 is the target for India to win the match and series. Bhuvi dismissed last man Trent Boult. Bracwell run out after a moment of confusion with Ferguson. And NZ are 239/9 Shami gets his 3rd of the innings -- Ish Sodhi holes straight to Kohli at Long on. NZ are 239/8 Massive blow by Ish Sodhi -- 6 off Shami ..He threw the kitchen sink at it Big wicket as Shami snaffles Taylor for 93. And NZ are 222/7 -- Bit of meltdown and they need a few big hits from Bracewell. Taylor moves into 90s with a slog swept 4 off Pandya New Zealand have reached 200 but lost three quick wickets and now are 200/6. The last one to go wass Santner. Pandya plucks another one. NZ are losing the way in the slog overs. We are also in the last 10 overs stage. NZ are 191 but they need a few big overs from hereon Hardik Pandya continues his good comeback, dismisses Henry Nicholls c Karthik b Pandya 6 and New Zealand are 191/5 Latham is out immediately after his 50. Chahal gets the breakthrough. Straight to Rayudu at midwicket. End of an excellent 119 runs alliance for the 4th wicket. 50 for Latham and it was a good innings. Latham steps it up with a 6 off Chahal as NZ look to score as much as they can in the last 15 overs. 50 for Ross Taylor -- 46th in ODIs. 2 successive 4s off Kedar Jadhav brings up the landmark for him. Very very good batting on a slow track. NZ are trying to bat around Taylor and keep him for the late over assault. The smash-hit pair is running hot! That's 100 wickets between our very own #KulCha in ODIs#NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MaYyNFtgn2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2019 50 stand between Taylor and Tom Latham -- a useful stand. And here's Kedar Jadhav with his off spin Indian bowlers have maintained the grip over NZ batsmen. Pitch is on the slower side but the line of Indians have been exemplary. ICMYI -- the Flying Pandya Pandya is making his return match memorable. 11 runs off his 5 overs so far and a brilliant catch to dismiss Williamson. Superb catch! Pandya plucks the ball mid air to dismiss Williamson off Chahal and New Zealand are 59/3 -- Big wicket Taylor and Williamson are hanging in there. Not very smooth but they are there Hardik Pandya into attack. First match after the Koffee with Karan controversy. Good opportunity for him to make an impact. After 10 overs NZ are 42/2. Massive job in front of Williamson and Taylor 10th over and it is spin in the shape of Yuzvendra Chahal. 2nd wicket is down. Guptill went for an expansive drive off Bhuvi with fatal consequences -- A simple catch to DK behind the stumps for 13. And NZ are 26/2. Taylor walks in. 6 and 4 off Bhuvi by Guptill and NZ trying to get a move on Munro edges one straight to Rohit Sharma at slip off Shami. NZ are one down for 10. One more time in this series NZ failed to get off to a good start Munro gets the first boundary of the match -- a lofted straight drive off Shami. Shami from the other end with the new ball, pairing with Bhuvi Guptill and Munro are starting for NZ while Bhuvneshwar Kumar first up with the new ball Indian team list Two changes to the Playing XI. MS Dhoni has been rested due to a sore hamstring and Hardik Pandya plays his first game of the tour #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/O156G5hsVF — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2019 Big News first: MS Dhoni misses out due to a sore hamstring and Dinesh Karthik comes in. As expected Pandya returns in place of Vijay Shankar. Toss: NZ win and elected to bat Welcome to the coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand. India are eyeing a series win and let's wait for the toss, not too far.