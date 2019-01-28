India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Live Update: Kohli's band eyes series win

Tauranga, January 28: Having taken a 2-0 lead, India will have a chance on Monday (January 27) to wrap the ODI series against New Zealand. If they manage, this will be the third successive series India win away from home after the Test and one-day series triumph over Australia.

And signs tell us that India are indeed on the way to accomplish this feat and here's the Live Updates of the 3rd India vs New Zealand ODI.

ICMYI -- the Flying Pandya Pandya is making his return match memorable. 11 runs off his 5 overs so far and a brilliant catch to dismiss Williamson. Superb catch! Pandya plucks the ball mid air to dismiss Williamson off Chahal and New Zealand are 59/3 -- Big wicket Taylor and Williamson are hanging in there. Not very smooth but they are there Hardik Pandya into attack. First match after the Koffee with Karan controversy. Good opportunity for him to make an impact. After 10 overs NZ are 42/2. Massive job in front of Williamson and Taylor 10th over and it is spin in the shape of Yuzvendra Chahal. 2nd wicket is down. Guptill went for an expansive drive off Bhuvi with fatal consequences -- A simple catch to DK behind the stumps for 13. And NZ are 26/2. Taylor walks in. 6 and 4 off Bhuvi by Guptill and NZ trying to get a move on Munro edges one straight to Rohit Sharma at slip off Shami. NZ are one down for 10. One more time in this series NZ failed to get off to a good start Munro gets the first boundary of the match -- a lofted straight drive off Shami. Shami from the other end with the new ball, pairing with Bhuvi Guptill and Munro are starting for NZ while Bhuvneshwar Kumar first up with the new ball Indian team list Two changes to the Playing XI. MS Dhoni has been rested due to a sore hamstring and Hardik Pandya plays his first game of the tour #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/O156G5hsVF — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2019 Big News first: MS Dhoni misses out due to a sore hamstring and Dinesh Karthik comes in. As expected Pandya returns in place of Vijay Shankar. Toss: NZ win and elected to bat Welcome to the coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand. India are eyeing a series win and let's wait for the toss, not too far.