India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Iyer-Rahul stand brings tourists on track after top-three depart

Mount Maunganui, February 11: With the series already lost, Team India will be aiming to get a consolation win as they face New Zealand in the third and final ODI here at Bay Oval on Tuesday (February 11).

The Men In Blue will be playing for pride and avoid a whitewash at the hands of the Kiwis after losing the series 2-0 with defeats at Hamilton and Auckland. New Zealand, on the other hand, would be looking for a clean sweep and consign the tourists to big humiliation ahead of the Test series.

Since the series has already been lost, India might just look to give chances to a couple of players from the benches. Since they do not have anything to lose in the series now the team thinktank would be hoping that the players play fearlessly and secure a win in the dead rubber.

Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube might get a chance in this game and some of the frontline players might get some rest ahead of the impending Test series.

Here are the live updates from the 3rd ODI:

Auto Refresh Feeds Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Shreyas Iyer off Jamieson as Shreyas Iyer brings up his half-century off 52 balls. This is his 8th ODI fifty. Four! Shreyas Iyer ends Santner's over with a boundary. India reach 119/3 in 23 overs. Iyer and KL Rahul bring up a fifty-run stand between themselves. Four! On the rise drive from Shreyas Iyer against Jimmy Neesham and the ball goes towards off-side for a boundary. 100 comes up for India in 20 overs but they have lost three wickets in the process. After 18 overs, India reach 93/3 against New Zealand. Mitchell Santner is brought into the attack by Kane Williamson. Shaw needs to work on his fitness! There was a relatively easy second run available. It was his own call too. Surprised by the margin Prithvi fell short. Special talent to hit the ball but will have to work on his fitness. #Prithvi #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 11, 2020 India reach 77/3 in 15 overs. This hasn't been a good start for the tourists in a game that is a must-win one for them to secure a morale-boosting win ahead of the Test series. Wicket! Prithvi Shaw's brilliant innings comes to an end as he gets run out for 40. He was trying to take a quick double but the throw from Colin de Grandhomme was accurate and all Tom Latham had to do was disturb the woodwork before Shaw made it to the crease. India lose their third wicket for 62 and they are in trouble now as only 12 overs have been bowled so far. A couple of plays and misses for Prithvi Shaw as he gets inside-edges off Jamieson. India reach 56/2 in 10 overs. Four! Shreyas Iyer too gets a boundary. This is his first boundary of the match. 4,6! Prithvi Shaw ends Bennett's over with a flourish and moves on to 38. India reach 51/2 after 9 overs. SIX!! Prithvi Shaw pulls Hamish Bennett over mid-wicket and the ball sails over the boundary rope for a maximum. Big Wicket! Hamish Bennett strikes in his first over and gets the big fish in Virat Kohli (9). Kohli looked to hit the bowler over point but the ball went safely into the hands of Jamieson. India - 32/2 in 6.5 overs. Ben a while since I've seen Kohli bat like this at the start of an innings. A slog over mid-wicket, an upper cut.... His greatness as a white ball batsmen has come with cutting out risk and playing fantastic traditional cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 11, 2020 After 5 overs, Team India reach 25/1. Mayank Agarwal was dismissed in the second over itself. He hasn't had a memorable first three ODIs. Hopefully, he does well in the Tests. SIX!! Virat Kohli hits Tim Southee over long-on and dispatches it. The ball sails way back into the stands for a maximum. He's clearing his intentions today. After 4 overs, India reach 15/1. Shaw ended the Jamieson over with a boundary. Wicket! Kyle Jamieson strikes early as he clean bowls Mayank Agarwal with a beauty, angled in and straightening away – to knock back the batsman's stumps. The opener walks back for 1 and India are 8/1 in 2 overs. Early strike for New Zealand in this match as well. Both Shaw and Agarwal get off the mark in the first over and India reach 5/0. A good knock is important for both these batsmen in New Zealand to boost their morale. They've been dismissed early in the previous two games. 1st Innings! Indian openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are into the middle to start innings. Tim Southee starts with the first new ball. This is the first occasion in 17 series in bilateral ODIs of India playing a dead rubber after conceding the series under Virat Kohli's captaincy. New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett. India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah. Virat Kohli: We wanted to bat first anyway. As Kane said, it's a new surface. Plus we wanted to put up a total on the board. We don't have anything to lose, so can go out there and play positive cricket. The ODI series has been a good learning for us. When you are playing so much, you will win and lose some. One change. Kedar Jadhav is sitting out of this game and Manish Pandey comes in. Kane Williamson: We are going to have a bowl. Obviously a new surface. India has been really pleasing to see and hoping to continue some of the things. I am good. One change, Santner comes in for Chapman. 3rd ODI: Toss: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss, invites India captain Virat Kohli to bat first. New Zealand have won the toss and they will bowl first in the 3rd and final ODI.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/A21ZjEkzKt — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2020 Kane Williamson is back and he'll be leading the side in this game. Hello and welcome to the live updates from the third and final ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand from Bay Oval in Tauranga. This is how the venue for the last white-ball game of this tour looks like. A bright and sunny day here in Tauranga for the final ODI game.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/I0Q0DZj4JE — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2020