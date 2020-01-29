India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Rohit Sharma's 40-ball 65 takes India to 179/5; Bennett shines for NZ

Hamilton, January 29: Team India will be eyeing a series win as they face New Zealand in the third T20I at the Seddon Park here on Wednesday (January 29).

India had won the matches at Auckland with consummate ease to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and now a series victory is well within their sight and there is no reason to believe that India won't achieve the target.

Here are the live updates from the 3rd T20I:

Auto Refresh Feeds Shami concedes just 5 runs from his first over. NZ reach 13/0 after 2 overs as they chase 180 in Hamilton. SIX!! Guptill hammers the second ball of the innings for a maximum, straight down the ground. 2nd innings! NZ openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are into the middle to begin run chase. Shardul Thakur starts with the new ball for India. Milestone Alert! Rohit Sharma completed 10000 International Runs in 219 Innings as an opener. He's the only batsman in the club with an average of 50-plus. End of the innings! 1,6,Wd,1,2,6,1b: 18 runs came from the final over as India post 179/5 in 20 overs. SIX!! Jadeja got a breather on the previous delivery and made Southee pay for it as he hammered a maximum over long off. Hamish Bennett - 4-0-54-3 - most expensive 3+ wicket haul in T20Is SIX!! Manish Pandey hits Southee over long-on for a maximum. Wicket! Bennett gets his third wicket of the match as he dismisses big fish in Virat Kohli (38) with a knuckle ball. Southee takes a simple catch at mid-off. India - 160/5 in 18.5 overs. India reach 151/4 in 18 overs. This isn't the kind of finish they were hoping for. Wicket! Shreyas Iyer (17) misses the ball from Santner completely and Siefert stumps him before the batsman brings his foot back in the crease. India - 142/4 in 17 overs. SIX!! Half-volley from Santner and Iyer hits him over his head for a maximum. 0,0,1,1,1,1! Brilliant over from Sodhi as he concedes just 4 runs from it. India - 131/3 after 16 overs. Four! Full toss delivery from Sodhi and Virat Kohli gives it the punishment. Times it between mid-wicket and long-on boundary. India reach - 127/3 after 15 overs. SIX!! Kohli hits Santner over long-off for a maximum. Brilliant shot from the Indian skipper. 8 runs came from that Sodhi over despite getting hit for a boundary on the very first ball. India reach 114/3 after 14 overs. Four! Kohli gets a boundary towards fine leg region off Sodhi. 7 runs came from that Colin de Grandhomme over and India reach 106/3 in 13 overs. 100 comes up for India in 13th over. They have slowed down just at the wrong time it seems. Wicket! Second wicket in the over for Bennett, this time it is Shivam Dube (3) who departs. India - 96/3 after 11 overs. NZ have pulled things back now. India messing it up after rousing start. Dubey’s inexperience coming through, throwing his bat at everything though Rohit had only just been dismissed. Under 200 would be sub-par score on what looks a gr8 batting pitch. Kohli has to bat through — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 29, 2020 Wicket! Bennett gets his revenge as he gets rid of dangerous Rohit Sharma for 65. Tim Southee takes a simple catch at mid-on as the batsman mistimes it. India - 94/2 in 10.4 overs. Brilliant second over from Scott Kuggeleijn as he concedes just 3 runs from it. India 92/1 after 10 overs. Good comeback from the hosts in the last three overs. Shivam Dube has been promoted up in the order by skipper Virat Kohli. Wicket! KL Rahul finally misses out on a fifty on this tour as he falls for 27. He was looking to cut Colin de Grandhomme but found Colin Munro at point region. India - 89/1 after 9 overs. 1,0,1,1,1,4! A boundary from KL Rahul on the final delivery of Ish Sodhi over and India reach 77/0 after 7 overs. 1 6 6 4 4 6 = 27 runs came from that Bennett over as India reached 69/0 after 6 overs. This is India's second-best start in the powerplay batting first. Four! Mitchell Santner is welcomed by Rohit Sharma with a boundary towards the cover region. Scott Kuggeleijn concedes 8 runs from his first over. India - 34/0 after 4 overs. 1,1,6,1,2,2! 13 runs came from that over bowled by Bennett. India reach 17/0 after 2 overs. SIX! KL Rahul cuts Bennett over the third-man region and gets a maximum. Four! Rohit gets off the mark in style. Team India also opens its account with that shot. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are into the middle to start India's innings. Time Southee will bowl the first over for NZ. Kane Williamson - 'We will bowl first. A new surface, hopefully, we will get something from it. Need to follow our plans, we are playing a strong side, a new ground, a new surface, do the job with the ball. One change, Scott Kuggeleijn is in, for Blair Tickner. Both offer pretty much the same, both bowl heavy balls, perhaps, Scott is a bit better batsman'. Virat Kohli - 'I reckon (we would have bowled). Looks like a nice track, it's pretty hard, nice grass cover, the weather might have a say in the second innings, but toss isn't in our control. Just put a clinical performance, carry forward the momentum and grab the chances that come. Don't worry about too many changes, just go out there and do the job. No changes once again, the boys did a good job with both bat and ball, no need to make any changes at all.' India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett. 3rd T20I: Toss: New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field. Team India is ready for the third T20I! #TeamIndia will take on the @BLACKCAPS in the 3rd T20I at the Seddon Park.



Will the men in blue seal the series?



Live action starts at 12.30 PM IST #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TLkc1yojo2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2020 Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third T20I between India and New Zealand. The conditions in Hamilton are overcast and it's windy out there as well.