India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Live Updates: India aim to swell lead to 4-0 at Wellington

India aim to swell lead to 4-0 at Wellington
India aim to swell lead to 4-0 at Wellington

Wellington, January 31: India will be eager to extend their to 4-0 after clinching the T20I series through a Super Over win in the third match at Hamilton. The fourth T20I here at the WestPac stadium will be a chance for India to give opportunties to some of the players in the benches like Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini, and skipper Virat Kohli had hinted as much.

Can India extend their lead to 4-0 or will New Zealand can effect a turnaround and pull one back? Follow MyKhel Live Updates for all match info.

11:34 am

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the 4th T20I between India and New Zealand and the toss is about half an hour away. Stay tuned.

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:32 [IST]
