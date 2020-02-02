India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Score: Hosts restrict India to 163/3; Rohit Sharma retires hurt for 60

Mount Maunganui, February 2: Team India will be eager to sweep the T20I series against New Zealand 5-0 and write another first in their cricketing history, infact a first in the history of T20 cricket.
Till this date, no team has won a bilateral T20I series in a 5-0 margin and India are aiming to be the one, as hinted by skipper Virat Kohli and later by Manish Pandey.
The Men In Blue are upbeat with back-to-back thrilling wins in Super Over and Kohli and his boys will be looking for another win against Kane Williamson and his band.
Here are the live updates from the 5th T20I:
Wicket! Sundar comes back strongly as he clean bowls dangerous Munro for 15. NZ - 17/2 in 2.3 overs.
SIX, Four!! Colin Munro welcomes Washington Sundar with two back-to-back shots. Pressure on the off-spinner.
Wicket! Jasprit Bumrah traps Martin Guptill (2) in front and umpire raises the finger. The ball-tracking showed the ball was missing wickets. NZ - 7/1 after 1.3 overs
Four! Munro ends Sundar's over with a boundary. NZ - 7/0 after 1st over
2nd innings! Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are into the middle to open innings for New Zealand. Washington Sundar to start the proceedings for India with the new ball. KL Rahul is leading the side in Rohit's absence.
Shreyas Iyer will not be happy with his below-par performance today. He scored 33* off 31 deliveries which cost India badly in the death overs.
End of the innings!! India reach 163/3 in 20 overs. 15 runs came from the final over bowled by Southee. Brilliant bowling effort from the hosts today as they kept the Indian batsmen silent for most of the time. Rohit walking back to the pavilion after getting retired hurt cost the tourists dearly. The tourists are almost 20-25 odd runs short from their target.
Four! Manish Pandey hits Southee over gully and gets a boundary India 157/3 in 19.3 overs
SIX!! Manish Pandey dispatches it over mid-on for a maximum. 150 up for India
Just 5 runs and Shivam Dube's wicket came from that over bowled by Kuggeleijn. India reach 148/3 in 19 overs.
Wicket! Shivam Dube looks to slog but fails to connect it well. Bruce takes a simple catch in the deep. Kuggeleijn gets another wicket. India 148/3 in 18.5 overs.
Four! Dube connects it well this time and get one-bounce four.
Dropped! Kuggeleijn bowls a slower one and Shivam Dube fails to take the return catch.
0, 0, 1, 1L, 0, 1! Just three runs from that over bowled by Bennett. Terrific performance from the pacer. India - 143/2 after 18 overs. This isn't the kind of finish they were looking for.
After 17 overs, India reach 140/2. Iyer and Dube are into the middle, the hosts would aim to finish it tightly.
Oh No! Rohit is in pain again, he's retired hurt at 60*. Shivam Dube is walking into the middle to replace the captain.
SIX!! Rohit resumes batting after getting treated by the physio and hits Sodhi over mid-wicket for a biggie. Looks he's not going to take the singles and hit sixes instead.
Injury scare! Rohit Sharma has some trouble in his calf muscle. He's limping, the physio rushes in.
14 runs came from that over bowled by Southee. India reach 131/2 after 16 overs.
SIX!! Shreyas Iyer pulls the short-pitched delivery from Southee and gets a maximum over mid-wicket.
Fifty! Rohit Sharma gets to his half-century with a boundary on the first ball from Southee. 21st fifty for the Hitman in the T20Is. India - 121/2 after 15.1 overs
SIX!! Iyer hits Santner over cover and the ball sails way back into the stands.
Dropped! Shreyas Iyer (10) gets a breather as Tom Bruce fails to hold on to the ball. He covered a lot of ground but couldn't catch it.
5 runs (3+2) conceded by hosts in the last two overs. India reach 106/2 after 14 overs. The BlackCaps are pulling things back now.
Most runs in a bilateral T20I series for India: 224 KL Rahul v NZ 2020 (5 matches) ** 199 Virat Kohli v AUS 2016 (3 matches) 183 Virat Kohli v WI 2019 (3 matches) 164 KL Rahul v WI 2019 (3 matches)
Narrow escape! Mix-up but Shreyas Iyer survives. He was sent back by Rohit from halfway through but luckily the throw wasn't a direct it and reached the wicketkeeper late. Iyer dove forward and made it to the crease before the bails were dislodged.
India reach 101/2 after 12 overs. This isn't going to be a very high-scoring match like it was predicted.
Four! Brilliant shot from Shreyas Iyer towards mid-wicket to get off the mark and also bring 100 up for India.
Wicket! KL Rahul (45) gets a leading edge from his bat and Santner takes a simple catch at cover. Hamish Bennett gets a wicket. India - 96/2 after 11.3 overs.
11 overs have been bowled and India reach 94/1. 10 runs conceded by Sodhi from that over.
SIX!! Rohit Sharma walks down the ground and hits Ish Sodhi over long-off for another biggie.
KL Rahul surpasses Virat Kohli's T20I record for India.
SIX!! Loosener from Santner and Rohit Sharma hits him over long-on for a maximum.
7 came from Sodhi's over. India reach 69/1 after 9 overs. The hosts are keeping things tight for Rohit and Rahul.
Ish Sodhi starts brilliantly as he concedes just 2 runs from his opening over. India - 55/1 after 7 overs.
9 came from that over bowled by Kuggeleijn and India reach 53/1 after 6 overs. Good start for the Indians in the powerplay.
SIX!! KL Rahul pulls Kuggeleijn and gets a maximum over mid-wicket. 50 up for India.
10 runs came from Hamish Bennett's first over. India reach 44/1 after 5 overs.
15 runs leaked by Southee from his second over, India reach 25/1 after 3 overs.
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries from KL Rahul off Southee. He continues to be in sublime touch.
SIX!!! Classical shot from KL Rahul off Southee. Just lofted it over long-off for a maximum, brilliant use of the strong bottom hand.
Wicket! Sanju Samson's bad luck in international cricket continues. Samson (2) hits it directly in the hands of Mitchell Santner off Scott Kuggeleijn at cover. India - 8/1 after 1.3 overs.
Run out chance! Sanju Samson survives. Direct hit but Samson is clearly in with his dive into the crease.
Indian openers Sanju Samson and KL Rahul are out in the middle to start innings. Tim Southee starts with the new ball for the Kiwis.
Ross Taylor is playing his 100th T20I for NZ. Most T20I matches by a player: 113 Shoaib Malik 107 Rohit Sharma 100 Ross Taylor* 99 Shahid Afridi 98 MS Dhoni
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
5th T20I: Toss: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bat; Southee leads NZ.
Rohit Sharma is coming out for toss that means, Virat Kohli is rested.
Mike Hesson and Deep Dasgupta come up with pitch report: "It's a good surface normally. Average score batting first is 183. Looks a hard surface with an event covering of grass. Dimension-wise, it's a pretty big ground as well. The wind will be a major factor too, as hitting against it won't be easy at all. Batting first have won five of the six games here."
Manish Pandey is India's lucky charm. India have won all 18 games in which he's been a part of the playing XI in the T20Is.
NZ captain Kane Williamson is back to lead the side and the BlackCaps have a very good record at this venue. Will they make it count today?
This is how the venue looks.
