India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Live Update: Wet ground condition delays toss at Dharamsala

India face South Africa in the first one-dayer
Dharamsala, March 12: Amidst growing concerns about the coronavirus across the globe, India will face South Africa in the first ODI here at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday (March 12).

India will be eyeing an early lead in the series, so do South Africa and the two protagonists have experienced contrasting fortunes in their last ODI assignments. New Zealand blanked India 3-0 while South Africa inflicted a 3-0 drubbing on Australia.

But past results matter for little as India is a different animal at home conditions. Can India start the series brightly or will the Proteas make the early running? Follow MyKhel Live Update here.

01:18 pm

Drizzle again in Dharamsala and that means inspection could be further delayed.

01:10 pm

The ground is wet as per reports, any way we have inspection 5 minutes

01:01 pm

Rain delays toss at Dharamsala. Inspection at 1.15 pm.

12:48 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of first ODI between India and SA at Dharamsala and the toss is about 10 minutes away.

